Rylee Rudebusch is a three-sport athlete for the Howard Tigers. The senior is a member of the volleyball team in the fall; one of five returning starters for the basketball team; and a member of the track and field team, where she competes in the shot put and discus.
Rudebusch is one of five daughters in her family — all extremely competitive. As the second youngest, she has been competing with her sisters since she can remember, so it’s not surprising to see her excel in three sports for the Tigers.
“My family loves all kinds of sports and being one of five girls (older sisters McKenna, Bailey and Emma; Reese is the youngest), the drive to compete is always there, whether it be basketball, volleyball, track, golf or even softball. Even though my sisters and I are very competitive, the support we give each other is even better. We are always there to pick each other up and give support and guidance. One of my older sisters, Bailey, was very competitive in track and field. I was able to watch her compete through high school and college and found my own desire to compete. She has been an amazing role model who has shown me through hard work and determination much can be accomplished.”
All that paid off for Rudebush this past spring when she placed fifth in the discus at the Class B State Track and Field Meet. It marked the second time that sheh competed at the state meet, but the first time that she placed.
“I qualified for state my sophomore year but did not make it to the podium,” Rudebusch said. “It was a great honor to stand on the podium this year next to some excellent Class B competitors. I have learned the importance of setting goals but also staying true to them through hard work, commitment and determination.”
Rudebush started competing in track and field in seventh grade. This spring she was one of five Howard athletes who qualified for the state meet. Rudebusch loves competing as an individual, but she knows that her success helps the team achieve the goals that they’ve set for themselves.
“Track and field is a sport which allows you not only to be part of a team but to set goals as an individual,” Rudebusch said. “The ability to support and cheer on your team and be a part of reaching team goals is amazing. However, with track, I also get to set and strive for individual goals. I am able to push myself to be the best I can in my events.”
A year after placing fifth in the discus with a toss of 117-03, Rudebusch is aiming to qualify for the state meet in both the discus and shot put during her final spring season competing as a Tiger.
“I am setting my goals for a Top Three finish but would love to stand on top of the podium,” Rudebusch said. “I will also be working hard to reach state in the shot put.”
Rudebusch has been a member of the varsity volleyball team the past four years. Her senior season will mark the first time that she won’t take the court with her older sister, Emma.
“I am looking forward to my upcoming senior year, but it will definitely be different this year,” Rudebusch said. “I have been sharing the setting role with my older sister, Emma, who graduated this past year. She has been an amazing role model who pushed me to play my best while being one of my biggest fans.”
This winter, Rudebusch is one of five returning starters for the girls basketball team. With a strong core coming back, the Tigers are setting their sights high.
“I am looking forward to our upcoming season with the goal to help my team make it to state,” Rudebusch said. “We had a great season last year and are working hard this off-season to be ready to get after it on the hardwood.”
In nine months, Rudebusch will graduate from Howard High School. She’s unsure of what the future holds for her beyond that. The only thing she is sure of is she’s excited to make more memories competing with her friends during her final year as a Howard Tiger.
“I will miss being able to compete with my childhood friends,” Rudebusch said. “I have been given many great opportunities to participate in so many activities throughout my school career, but I will have many great memories to take with me.”