CE

COLMAN-EGAN'S Tyce Ryan goes up for a fast-break layup against Arlington in Colman on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan boys had four players reach double figures on Thursday against Arlington. That balanced attack helped the Hawks defeat Arlington 70-44 in Colman.

The Hawks raced out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and led 18-2 before Arlington made their first basket from the floor with 2:05 left in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Hawks led Arlington 23-11.