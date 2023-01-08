The Colman-Egan boys had four players reach double figures on Thursday against Arlington. That balanced attack helped the Hawks defeat Arlington 70-44 in Colman.
The Hawks raced out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and led 18-2 before Arlington made their first basket from the floor with 2:05 left in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Hawks led Arlington 23-11.
Tyce Ryan opened the scoring in the second quarter for the Hawks. Ryan’s bucket pushed Colman-Egan’s lead to 25-11.
A basket from Ben Zwart pushed Colman-Egan’s lead to 32-15. Following Zwart’s basket, the Cardinals closed out the first half on a 8-2 run to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to 34-23.
After a basket from Arlington to open the half, Colman-Egan’s Sawyer Uhing pushed Colman-Egan’s lead back to 11 at 36-25.
At the end of the third quarter, the Hawks led Arlington 53-35. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks outscored Arlington 17-9 to pick up the 70-44 victory.
Jase Mousel led the Hawks with 14 points. Jackson Zwart scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Uhing scored 13 points for the Hawks. Logan Voelker reached double figures with 10 points. Ryan chipped in with eight points.
C-E 56, ORR 40
The Hawks picked up their third straight win on Friday with a 56-40 victory at home against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 3-2 overall. Colman-Egan will look to make it four straight wins on Monday when they hit the road to take on Bridgewater-Emery.
With the loss to Colman-Egan, the Raiders are now 0-4 overall. They’ll look to break into the win column on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on James Valley Christian.