DSU VB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Peyton Groft attempts to return a serve during DSU's home opener against Bellevue on Wednesday. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

After 14 straight matches on the road, Dakota State University played its first home match of the season Wednesday in the North Star Athletic Association opener vs. nationally ranked Bellevue (Neb.).

The Bruins swept the Trojans 25-11, 26-24, 25-19 to spoil DSU’s home opener.