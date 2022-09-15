featured Bruins sweep Trojans in conference opener By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Peyton Groft attempts to return a serve during DSU's home opener against Bellevue on Wednesday. Photo by Cody Welu Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After 14 straight matches on the road, Dakota State University played its first home match of the season Wednesday in the North Star Athletic Association opener vs. nationally ranked Bellevue (Neb.).The Bruins swept the Trojans 25-11, 26-24, 25-19 to spoil DSU’s home opener.It was all Bellevue in the opening set.The Bruins jumped out to a 7-1 lead and at one point led DSU 17-3.The Bruins went on to win the opening set 25-11.The Bruins won a back-and-forth second set 26-24 and completed the sweep with a 25-19 victory in the third set.Brooklyn Grage led the Trojans with 10 kills.Madalyn Groft added eight kills. Peyton Groft recorded 29 digs. Sydney Schell had 25 digs and six kills.DSU, which is listed in the receiving votes section of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, fell to 7-8 overall and 0-1 in NSAA play.Bellevue, who dropped three spots from No. 12 to No. 15 in the national poll, improved to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play.Both teams will meet again in October at Bellevue.Prior to the season-opening home match, former DSU volleyball player Maddie Polzin and senior Hannah Viet were honored as NAIA All-America recipients in 2021. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular St. Peter Prairie Fest sees significant growth in recent years County Sheriff’s Department recovers three stolen vehicles MHS homecoming service project will comfort children O-R homecoming candidates Name Released In Kingsbury County Fatal Crash MHS homecoming candidates Madison United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor Peggy Hanson Howard remains perfect with victory against Colman-Egan Englert does student teaching OR king and queen Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists