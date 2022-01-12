Dakota State University was picked to finish fifth in the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll, announced by the conference office Tuesday. The Trojans collected 31 points in the preseason poll.
Dickinson State (N.D.) edged out Valley City State (N.D.) 58-57 to claim the top spot in the preseason poll. The Blue Hawks collected five firs-place votes, while the Vikings picked up one first-place vote. Bellevue (Neb.) tallied the final two first-place votes and recorded 53 points to finish third in the poll.
Mayville State (N.D.) was fourth after collecting 40 points. Waldorf (Iowa) placed sixth with 21 points, followed by Viterbo (Wis.) seventh with 18 points and Presentation (S.D.) eighth with 10 points.
Points were awarded on an 8-1 basis in the conference coaches’ preseason poll.
DSU finished its 2020 season with an overall record of 19-34 and 11-17 in the NSAA. The Trojans recorded the most wins since the 2018 season and advanced to the winner’s bracket of the NSAA postseason tournament last season.
DSU makes its 2022 season debut in the Presentation Dome tournament Feb. 18-19 in Aberdeen.
The conference softball season gets under way on March 26. The Trojans will host Waldorf (Iowa) in the NSAA four-game series opener at Thue Field on March 26-27. All eight NSAA members are scheduled to play 28 conference games.
The NSAA softball conference tournament will be held in Watertown on May 5-7. There is one automatic bid to the NAIA Softball National Tournament Opening Round at 10 sites, with four teams each competing in a double-elimination tournament on May 16-18.
The winner of the postseason conference tournament will earn the automatic bid to the national tournament.
The NAIA Softball World Series takes place in Columbus, Ga., on May 26-June 1.