The Madison Bulldogs ran into a well-oiled machine on Thursday when they hosted Flandreau in boys basketball. The Fliers entered the contest with the Bulldogs boasting a 7-1 record and riding a seven-game winning streak.
The visiting Fliers continued to soar with a 54-40 victory over the Bulldogs.
Flandreau opened the game by knocking down a shot from beyond the arc to take the early 3-0 lead.
Aspen Dahl scored the first four points of the game for the Bulldogs to make it a 5-4 game in favor of the Fliers.
An Aiden Jensen basket trimmed Flandreau’s lead to 8-6. A basket from Nate Ricke cut Flandreau’s lead to 11-8. Madison’s Peyton Wolf tied the game at 11 after knocking down a three-pointer.
The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game at 14-11 after Trey Smith hit a three-pointer with two minutes left to play in the opening quarter.
Following Smith’s three-pointer, the Fliers went on a 12-0 run to take a 23-14 lead.
Jensen put an end to Madison’s scoring drought to make it a 23-16 ballgame.
The Fliers closed out the first half by going on a 7-0 run to push their lead to 30-16.
Dahl and Jensen both had four points to lead the Bulldogs at the break.
Madison opened the second half with an 8-2 run to trim Flandreau’s lead back to single digits at 32-24. At the end of the third quarter, Flandreau held a 38-28 lead.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they were unable to pull off the fourth-quarter comeback and fell to Flandreau 54-40.
Jensen led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Dahl chipped in with nine points. Ricke finished with eight points.
The loss dropped Madison to 3-5 overall. The Bulldogs have now lost three straight games and will look to get back into the win column on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Dell Rapids.