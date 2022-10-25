Two Dakota State University athletes were tabbed by the North Star Athletic Association in the weekly football honors.
Adin Jungers was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Week, while Noah Karwacki was selected as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
DSU earned a 38-24 North Star Athletic Association road victory at Mayville State (N.D.) on Oct. 22, despite trailing 24-14 after three quarters.
The Trojans shut down the Comets 24-0 in the final quarter and returned to .500 with an overall record of 4-4 and 2-2 in the NSAA.
Jungers, a 6-foot-1, 195-lb. freshman quarterback, made his first career collegiate start.
He accounted for four touchdowns, including three touchdowns in the fourth-quarter comeback.
He threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Jungers completed 17 passes in 25 attempts for 68% and registered a passing efficiency of 150.8.
He rushed 24 times for 93 yards, including a 29-yard rushing touchdown on a fourth-down situation late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
He threw a completed pass to nine receivers (Dajshon Keel, Amari Hutson, Tyce Ortman, Cole Sylliaasen, Michael Hybertson, Dylan Johnson, Cooper McDermott, Austin Lake, and Gavin Holland).
He is the son of Mike and Char Jungers of Hazen, N.D., and is a cyber operations major.
Karwacki, a 6-foot-3, 215-lb. sophomore kicker/punter, was perfect on PAT extra-point kicks. He converted all four PAT extra point kicks, earning four points.
He recorded five punts for 237 yards and averaged 47.4 yards per punt. Four of his punts landed inside the opponent’s 20 yard line, including his season-best 74-yard punt that downed on MSU’s 1 yard line.
Karwacki had six kickoffs for 365 yards (60.8 yards per kickoff) with two being touchbacks.
He recorded 47 punts for 1,797 yards this season, averaging 38.2 yards per punt.
He is the son of Richard and Trina Karwacki of Thornton, Colo., and majors in business.