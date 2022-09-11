Purchase Access

The Colman-Egan Hawks and Howard Tigers played a tightly-contested first quarter before the top-ranked Tigers pulled away from the Hawks.

The Tigers outscored the Hawks 25-0 in the second quarter to take a 39-12 lead into the second half. That strong second quarter propelled the Tigers past the Hawks 59-26 on Friday in Colman.