The Colman-Egan Hawks and Howard Tigers played a tightly-contested first quarter before the top-ranked Tigers pulled away from the Hawks.
The Tigers outscored the Hawks 25-0 in the second quarter to take a 39-12 lead into the second half. That strong second quarter propelled the Tigers past the Hawks 59-26 on Friday in Colman.
The Tigers scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Karsyn Feldhaus. Feldhaus converted the two-point conversion on a fake extra point.
On the ensuing kickoff, Logan Voelker returned the kick for a 75-yard kick return touchdown. The Hawks failed to convert the two-point conversion.
The Tigers went three and out on their second drive. With the Hawks facing a fourth and two, the Tigers stopped the Hawks from moving the chains.
Feldhaus scored his second touchdown of the first quarter on a 26-yard receiving touchdown. After the missed extra point, the Tigers held a 14-6 lead with 3:12 left in the first quarter.
With 29 seconds left in the first quarter, Jack Mousel connected with Jase Mousel for a 29-yard passing touchdown. After the failed two-point attempt, the Tigers held a 14-12 lead.
Ben Zwart started the second quarter by sacking Howard quarterback Taiden Hoyer. Griffin Clubb scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown with 11:04 left in the second quarter. After the missed extra point, the Tigers held a 20-12 lead.
A sack from Howard’s Atticus Darnell on third down forced Colman-Egan to punt. On the next drive, Zwart recorded his second sack of the game.
Tate Miller scored on a 16-yard rushing touchdown with 6:52 left in the first half. After the missed extra point, the Tigers held a 26-12 lead.
After forcing the Hawks to go three and out, Hoyer scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers up 33-12 with 2:48 left in the first half.
Clubb closed out the scoring in the first half on a 10-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers up 39-12.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season. The Tigers will host Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy on Friday.
With the loss, the Hawks fell to 0-3. Colman-Egan will look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday when they hit the road to take on Estelline/Hendricks.