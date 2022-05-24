Reese Luze is enjoying a stellar junior season on the track for the Colman-Egan Hawks. As a sophomore, Luze won the state title in the 800-meter dash and was a member of the 4x800 relay team that placed first at the Class B State Meet.
She’s continued to build off that success this spring with three first-place finishes under her belt in the 800. Luze currently has the sixth fastest time (2:18.11) in the 800 across all classes in South Dakota and the best time in Class B.
“Reese is having an outstanding season,” Colman-Egan track coach Julie Preheim said. “She is very strong, hard working, determined and a smart athlete. She puts a lot of time into the sport of running, and it shows on the track.”
Luze’s success in the 800 over the past two years hasn’t gone unnoticed. At this year’s Howard Wood Relays, Luze competed in the 800-meter special event, where she ran against the top athletes in the state of South Dakota and one athlete from Minnesota.
“Competing in the Special 800 this year was a great opportunity,” Luze said. “It is something that I have watched and paid attention to for a while, so being a part of it was really cool. I loved getting to compete with some of the best in the area.”
Aside from her success in the 800, Luze has four first-place finishes in the 400. She’s a member of the 4x200 relay team that has placed first seven times. The 4x400 relay team has five first-place finishes and the 4x800 relay team has placed first three times. Luze also ran the 200 once this season and placed second overall.
At the 2022 state meet, Luze will compete in the 400 and the 800, while also being a member of several relay teams for the Hawks. Competing in multiple events at the state meet is nothing new to Luze. Since her seventh-grade year, she’s qualified in the 200, 300-meter hurdles, 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200, along with her impact on the relay teams.
“I feel I can put Reese into any running event and she could finish at the top,” Preheim said. “She is a great long distance runner and a great sprinter.”
Running is not for everyone. For Luze it’s a passion. Luze said that she enjoys the competition and the challenge to get better each and every day.
“I’ve always enjoyed running, so it was not really a question if I was going to go out for cross country and track,” Luze said. “My parents also ran in high school, so they encouraged me along the way. I like competing and pushing myself to be the best. I also like cheering my teammates on and seeing them succeed. I love giving my 4x800 team pep talks before the race. I think one of the best parts about running is that everyone is happy for each other.”
A year ago, the Colman-Egan girls team won the Class B State Title. This season, the Hawks have a good shot at capturing another state crown. Luze will play a key role, where she’ll be looking to win a second straight state title in the 800.
“My favorite event is probably the 800,” Luze said. “There are different strategies to the race, and you have to make quick decisions and just go with it. It is a race where you have to give it your all and push past the pain.”
Luze’s track record speaks for itself. There is no doubt that the Colman-Egan junior is one of the best track and field athletes in the state. On top of her talent, she’s a world-class teammate.
“She is a great influence to her teammates,” Preheim said. “Many of our younger athletes look up to her and want to be like her. I think that says a lot about what kind of athlete and person she is.”