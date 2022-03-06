Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Howard Tigers had their season come to an end on Thursday when they lost to Wall 50-25 in Kadoka.

At the end of the first quarter the Tigers trailed Wall 8-5. In the second period the Tigers were outscored 14-2 and trailed 32-7.

Abby Aslesen scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Rylee Rudebusch scored six points.

With the loss the Tigers ended the season with an overall record of 15-8.