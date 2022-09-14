Tennis

MADISON'S Evelyn Graham returns a serve during her doubles match against Milbank on Tuesday in Madison. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison girls tennis team improved to 6-5 on the season by splitting a pair of matches against Milbank and Vermillion on Tuesday. The Bulldogs swept Milbank to open the triangular and lost to Vermillion 5-4 to wrap up the day.

Madison 9, Milbank 0