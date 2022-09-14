The Madison girls tennis team improved to 6-5 on the season by splitting a pair of matches against Milbank and Vermillion on Tuesday. The Bulldogs swept Milbank to open the triangular and lost to Vermillion 5-4 to wrap up the day.
Madison 9, Milbank 0
The doubles team of Evelyn Graham and Sienna Maxwell won their match 10-4 to earn the match point for the Bulldogs.
The team of Savannah Shipley and Delilah Maxwell won their match 10-3 to pick up the point for Madison.
The duo of Miranda Gonyo and Christian Rowe defeated their opponents 10-4 to pick up the victory for the Bulldogs.
In singles action, Graham defeated Milbank’s Hope Farels 10-4. Shipley defeated Elsie Seffrood 10-2 to pick up the point for the Bulldogs.
Delilah Maxwell defeated Milbank’s Amelia Pederson 10-5 to pick up the win. Sienna Maxwell defeated Ashlynn Lamp 10-2.
Gonyo defeated Jenna Korjstens 10-3 and Rowe defeated Caitlyn Frerichs 10-3.
Vermillion 5, Madison 4
The duo of Graham and Maxwell won their doubles match 10-4 to pick up the match point for the Bulldogs.
The doubles team of Gonyo and Rowe won their doubles match 10-3 to pick up the win for Madison.
Graham won her singles match by defeating Vermillion’s Abby Hanson 10-6. Rowe defeated Mia Barnett 10-2 to pick up the point for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will be back on the courts on Monday when they travel to Sioux Falls to take on Sioux Falls Christian.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Madison’s cross country team was one of 10 teams that competed in the Charger Invitational at Yankton Trails in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
The Madison boys placed ninth as a team. Sioux Falls Christian placed first on the boys side.
Madison’s Dylan Gerdes placed 18th with a time of 18:06.70. Henry Meyer finished 50th with a time of 19:49.06. Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian placed first with a time of 16:09.67.
The Madison girls placed seventh as a team. Sioux Falls Christian placed first on the girls side.
Jessie Tappe placed 19th for the Bulldogs with a time of 22:08.33. Ellie Keller placed 34th with a time of 23:02.08.
Lou Schladweiler placed 44th with a time of 24:09.02. Samantha Troxell placed 45th with a time of 24:11.05.
Ellie Maddox of Sioux Falls Christian placed first with a time of 19:21.82.
PREP GOLF
The Madison golf team hosted Flandreau and Tri-Valley on Monday at the Madison Golf & Country Club. The Bulldogs placed first as a team with a score of 173. Flandreau shot a 196 as a team and Tri-Valley shot a 197.
Madison’s Jack Olson shot a 39 to finish as the top golfer of the triangular. Kaden Guisher placed second with a score of 41.
Casyn Crabtree shot a 46 to tie for fifth place with Flandreau’s Alfie Henderson. Eli Oaks shot a 47 for Madison.
The Bulldogs will host Sioux Valley on Thursday. The invitational is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. That match will be the final tune-up before the Dak XII Conference Tournament in Vermillion on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Madison 3, Ethan 0
The Madison Bulldogs defeated Ethan 3-0 on Tuesday in Ethan. The Bulldogs won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-22 and the third set 25-17 to pick up the sweep.
“The girls did a nice job of attacking,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “Our goal is to keep improving each and every match and to have fewer unforced errors.”
Audrey Nelson recorded 22 kills to lead the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded eight kills, 18 assists and three aces.
Maycee Theede had 22 digs. Megan Schouwenburg added 17 digs. Karley Theede recorded 16 assists and two aces. Ellie Osthus had seven kills.
With the win, the Bulldogs brought their overall record to 6-6. They’ll look to pick up their seventh win of the season on Thursday when they host Vermillion.
Howard 3, Menno 0
The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-1 victory against Menno on Tuesday.
The Tigers won the first set 25-17. Menno evened the match by taking the second set 25-15. Howard won the third set 25-13 and edged Menno 25-23 in the fourth set to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Kate Connor finished the match with 18 kills for the Tigers. Abby Aslesen and Piper Thompson both recorded five kills for the Tigers.
Rylee Rudebusch recorded 22 assists for Howard. Thompson produced a team-high 27 digs. Landree Callies added 16 digs. Canyon Kidd had 13 digs.
Howard will aim to extend its winning streak to seven on Thursday when the Tigers host Chester.
Colman-Egan 3, MCM 1
The Colman-Egan Hawks defeated McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday in Salem 3-1. The Hawks took the opening set 25-21 and the second set 25-20. MCM bounced back to win the third set 25-21. The Hawks won the fourth set 25-22 to pick up the 3-1 road victory.
Daniela Lee recorded a team-leading 14 kills. Lee also recorded 12 digs, five blocks and three aces. Brynlee Landison recorded 12 kills and 10 digs. Kadance Landis added seven kills. Lanie Mousel recorded 20 assists and 10 digs. Berkley Groos had 15 digs.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 4-2 on the season. The Hawks will be back on the road on Thursday when they take on Lake Preston.