Kylie Krusemark was unsure if she wanted to compete in the pole vault when she was asked prior to her freshman year. Now a senior at Madison High School, Krusemark has become addicted to the thrill that comes along with competing in the event.
“You get an adrenaline rush right before you go,” Krusemark said. “It’s such a scary thing to do, but if you do it right, it’s really fun. It’s a thrill-seeking sport. One of the things we say is to live for the thrill. It’s scary, but it’s fun.”
During her first year competing in the pole vault, she qualified for the Class A State Meet and placed 15th overall with a mark of 7-06. Due to COVID-19, there was no spring season in 2020. Last season, Krusemark placed second at the state meet in the pole vault with a mark of 10-03.
“I started about halfway through the season when I was a freshman,” Krusemark said. “My coach asked me to come out since I was a gymnast, and typically gymnasts are pretty good at the pole vault. I decided to go to one of our meets because one of our pole vaulters wasn’t able to compete. I stepped in and started there. I surprised even myself.”
During her time as a Bulldog, Krusemark competed in gymnastics. She was a member of two state championship teams and won the vault title this past season. That background in gymnastics has helped Krusemark in the pole vault.
“Kylie being a gymnast helps a lot with that event,” Madison track coach Maxine Uterbrunner said. “She’s strong, and you have to be somewhat courageous to be a pole vaulter. She’s been very successful in that event.”
At the Region 3A meet in Harrisburg, Krusemark set a region record and broke her own school record with a mark of 10-04.
“That was awesome to accomplish that feat,” Krusemark said. “The previous region record was 10-01 and my personal record was 10-03. I knew I had a chance to get it, but I hadn’t tried for 10-03 since last year at the state meet. It was nerve-wracking because I missed my first two jump attempts at 10-02. I got it on the third attempt and it was awesome.”
To compete in the pole vault, an athlete has to be fearless. Krusemark had her doubts about competing in the pole vault when she was first asked to try it, but due to that fearlessness she has been able to find success and has left her mark on the MHS record books.
“It’s a great feeling,” Krusemark said. “It seems kind of crazy that I was able to pick it up that fast. It’s crazy to know my ability is still untapped. I haven’t had much experience.”
Krusemark will compete in the pole vault at the Class A State Track and Field meet for the third and final time Friday morning at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. She has hopes of going out on a high note.
“My goal this week is to PR,” Krusemark said. “I’ve been working for 10-6 since last year. That’s a goal of mine this week. I know I can do even better.” This weekend’s state tournament will mark the final event that Krusemark will get to compete in as a Madison Bulldog. She said she’ll miss the coaches and competing alongside her teammates.
“I’ll miss my coach, Devon Bruna,” Krusemark said. “He’s been great to me. He knows what’s going on in my head a little bit just by my body language. He can tell what I need to be told. If he gets me laughing, I can relax a little bit and my jumps get better. He just knows those things.”