Dakota State University jumped to a 2-0 early lead Wednesday afternoon over host-team Briar Cliff (Iowa) in a non-conference nine-inning baseball action at Bishop Mueller Field.

The Chargers scored seven straight runs in the second and third innings combined, ending the Trojans’ six-game winning streak by the score of 12-7.

DSU is 12-6 overall. Briar Cliff, a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, lifted its overall record to 10-6.

The Trojans open the North Star Athletic Association season in a four-game series vs. Waldorf (Iowa) at Flynn Field in Madison.

Both teams play a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. and another doubleheader on Saturday at 12 p.m.