Nine wrestling teams competed at the Jerry Opbroek Invitational at the Mitchell High School on Saturday.
The Howard Tigers finished seventh overall with 73 team points. The Madison Bulldogs finished ninth overall with 32 points. Pierre took home first place with 185 points.
Howard
Tate Miller placed third overall in the 120-pound division for the Tigers. After receiving a bye, Miller defeated Mitchell’s Van Long by pinfall.
In the semifinals, Miller lost to Watertown’s Weston Everson by decision (3-0). Miller reached the third-place match by defeating Parkston’s Carter Sommer (5-3).
Miller took home third-place honors by defeating Pierre’s Noah Williams by decision (6-5).
John Callies wrestled his way to first place in the 160-pound division. In the quarterfinals, Callies made quick work of Watertown’s Quincy Kuhlman. The Howard grappler won by fall 36 seconds into the match.
In the semifinals, Callies picked up another pinfall victory by defeating Madison’s Layne Hess. In the first-place match, Callies won by fall over Pierre’s Jayden Wiebe.
Madison
Layne Hess was the only Madison grappler to place in the Top 4 on Saturday. Hess finished fourth in the 160-pound division.
Hess won his first match of the day by fall over Rapid City’s Landon Mitsos. In his next match, Hess fell to Howard’s John Callies by fall.
Hess reached the third-place match by defeating Mitchell’s Connor Thelen by major decision (11-3). In the third-place match, Hess lost to Parkston’s Kolter Kramer by decision (3-1).