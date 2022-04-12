Bulldogs have strong showing at West Central meet By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? The Madison Bulldogs competed in their first outdoor track and field event of the 2022 spring season on Monday at the West Central Early Bird Meet in Hartford.Madison was one of four teams that competed in the meet. Both the boys and girls placed second overall behind West Central. The girls scored 126 points, while the boys earned 162 points.Kadin Hanscom took home first place in the long jump with a leap of 20-08.00. He placed second overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.57 seconds.Aaron Hawkes took home third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.30 seconds. In the 1,600, Dylan Gerdes placed second with a time of 5:06.82.Shane Veenhof placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.46 seconds. Teammate Peyton Wolf finished right behind him in fourth place with a time of 18.78 seconds.Wolf placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.87 seconds. Eli Barger placed third in the event with a time of 48.20 seconds.The 4x800-meter relay team of Mickale Dohrer, Deion Cross, Gerdes and Braeden Keller took home first place with a time of 9:15.12.Trey Smith took home top honors in the discus with a toss of 137-11. Smith placed third in the shot put with a throw of 45-00.00. Colby Vostad placed third in the discus with a mark of 116-06.Elijah Olson tied for third place in the high jump with a mark of 5-04.00. Ben Brooks placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 38-01.50.Miranda Gonyo and Caymen Ferber tied for second place in the high jump. Both athletes posted a mark of 4-00.00.Abby Morse placed second in the discus with a throw of 91-01.Bella Maxwell placed second in the shot put with a mark of 33-03.00. Cheyenne Wallowing Bull placed third with a throw of 30-08.00. Morse placed fourth with a mark of 29-07.00.Sophie Petterreins took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 58.63 seconds. Taneaja John placed second with a time of 58.93 seconds.Evie Boecker placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.52 seconds. John placed third overall with a time of 21.06 seconds.Ellie Keller finished third overall in the 1,600 with a time of 6:19.41.The Bulldogs will be back on the track on Thursday when they travel to Lennox. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. 