DSU Defense

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S defense celebrates after stopping Dakota Wesleyan's rushing attempt at the 1 yard line on fourth down. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Make it six in a row. The Dakota State University Trojans extended their winning streak against Dakota Wesleyan to six games with a 29-19 victory on Thursday at Trojan Field in the annual Ag Bowl game.

There weren’t many fireworks in last season’s matchup — one in which the Trojans defeated DWU in a defensive struggle 6-0.