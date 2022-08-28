Make it six in a row. The Dakota State University Trojans extended their winning streak against Dakota Wesleyan to six games with a 29-19 victory on Thursday at Trojan Field in the annual Ag Bowl game.
There weren’t many fireworks in last season’s matchup — one in which the Trojans defeated DWU in a defensive struggle 6-0.
It took all but 20 seconds for the Trojans to top the scoring in this year’s matchup.
On the first play from scrimmage, DSU quarterback Zach Brooks connected with Tyce Ortman on a 73-yard touchdown pass.
With the Tigers threatening to tie the ballgame late in the first quarter, DSU’s defense made a goal line stand, stopping the Tigers four straight times from inside the 5 yard line. The Trojans stymied DWU’s 4th and goal rushing attempt from the 1 yard line to keep them out of the end zone.
The Trojans opened the second quarter the same way they started the game. Brooks hit Austin Lake for a 22-yard passing touchdown to put the Trojans up 14-0.
The Trojans were knocking on the doorsteps again with less than 30 seconds left in the half. A Brooks pass attempt was picked off in the end zone with 19 seconds until halftime.
The Tigers carried that momentum over into the second half as they scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown to get on the board with 11:12 left in the third quarter. DWU missed the extra point to make it a 14-6 ballgame.
DWU continued to build momentum when the Tigers opened the scoring in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard touchdown strike to make it a 14-12 ballgame with 12:25 left in the game.
The Tigers failed to convert the two-point conversion to tie the game.
The Trojans wasted little time in responding. Tamereon Foster took the ensuing kickoff to the house for a 93-yard kick return touchdown to put the Trojans up 20-12 after the missed extra point with 12:03 left in the game.
DWU committed another special teams blunder to aid the Trojans. With 10:17 left in the game, a botched snap on a punt attempt set up the Trojans at DWU’s 1 yard line.
On the very next play, Ortman scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown to put DSU up 27-12 with 10:14 left in the game.
With 6:33 left in the ballgame, the Tigers scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown to trim DSU’s lead to 27-19.
After DWU’s defense made a crucial stop, the Tigers were set up at their own 14 yard line with comeback on the mind. On the first offensive play, a bad snap led to a DSU safety to put the Trojans up 29-19 with less than five minutes to play.
Brooks finished the game with 197 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Ortman finished with a rushing and receiving touchdown.
JJ Beck led DSU with 11 tackles. Beck had a critical sack on third down in the fourth quarter that led to DWU’s punt, which ended in a botched snap that set up the Trojans at the 1 yard line.
Cody Brown recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception for the Trojans. Brooks Jansen recorded a sack.
Gustavo Bonilla recorded seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Darius Richards recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.
The Trojans will look to improve to 2-0 on Saturday when they travel to Wisconsin to take on Wisconsin-LaCrosse. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m.