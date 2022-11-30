MADISON BULLDOGS wrestling coach Chris Waba gives Caleb Hodges advice before his 120-lb. weight class championship match. Waba is set to being his 24th season as the wrestling coach at Madison High School.
The Madison Bulldogs sent four grapplers to the State Tournament last season. Isaac Henry and Riley Kearin graduated, but the Bulldogs return Layne Hess and Caleb Hodges and have five seniors to help lead the way this season.
“We have five seniors on this year’s squad,” said Chris Waba, the long-time wrestling head coach at Madison.
“We will be relying on Blake Johnson, Hess, Logan Reck, Alex Swedlund and Bruce Galde to show the underclassmen what it takes this year to compete and be prepared each time out.”
Last season, Hess went 1-2 at the state tournament in the 160-pound division. He’ll look to build off that success this season.
“Layne is a student of the game,” Waba said. “He works hard in our weight room and is willing to do what we ask. He seems to have a drive this year, and we are looking forward to seeing him progress throughout the year.”
As an eighth-grader, Hodges got a taste of the state tournament. Now, as a freshman, Hodges is ready to get back to the state tournament and earn a spot atop the podium.
“Caleb is a hard-nosed competitor that does not like to lose,” Waba said. “He came up short of the podium last year, and I think he is motivated to get back on that award stand.”
The Bulldogs will open the new season on Thursday when they travel to Milbank. Waba said it will be a good test for the young wrestlers on the squad.
“We are excited to get the season started,” Waba said. “We have had a lot of new rules that we are dealing with this year and are just looking forward to competition. Milbank is always tough and physical, so I’m hoping our young wrestlers can weather that storm, get their nerves in check and compete like I know they can.”
The Bulldogs went 10-3 in head-to-heads last season. The goal this season is to improve each time out; if they do that, the wins will pile up.
“I measure our season on the win-loss column like everybody else,” Waba said. “But more important to me and our coaching staff is that we help develop young men and women to be as successful as possible in their daily lives.
We try to teach responsibility, accountability, loyalty and perseverance. If we can create an environment where that becomes expected, then we will have had a fantastic season.”