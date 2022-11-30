Waba and Hodges

MADISON BULLDOGS wrestling coach Chris Waba gives Caleb Hodges advice before his 120-lb. weight class championship match. Waba is set to being his 24th season as the wrestling coach at Madison High School. 

 File photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs sent four grapplers to the State Tournament last season. Isaac Henry and Riley Kearin graduated, but the Bulldogs return Layne Hess and Caleb Hodges and have five seniors to help lead the way this season.

“We have five seniors on this year’s squad,” said Chris Waba, the long-time wrestling head coach at Madison.