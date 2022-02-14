Death, taxes and the Madison gymnastics team competing in the State Tournament. The Madison gymnastics team won 16 consecutive state titles from 1995 to 2010 and have qualified for the state tournament every year since 1995.
The Bulldogs added to their trophy case this weekend. The Bulldogs won their 21st state title in program history and first since 2017 on Friday. Then on Saturday, Kylie Krusemark took home the individual state title in the vault.
On Friday, the Bulldogs won the Class A state by narrowly edging out Deuel and Chamberlain. The Bulldogs finished with a final score of 135.333. Deuel finished with a 134.933 and Chamberlain netted a final score of 133.600.
“It was a weekend full of blessings,” Madison head coach Maridee Dossett said. “We relied on all the girls to step up due to an injury before the start of our first event. We talked all week about the importance of our No. 6 and No. 7 girls being able to step up if needed and they did exactly that. We won by just .4 and we knew that we gave it our all. It was so special.”
The good times continued to roll for the Bulldogs on Saturday. In the Individual State competition on Saturday, Krusemark took home first place in the vault with a mark of 9.167. Then the Madison senior was named to the all-tournament team.
“This was something that Kylie had been eyeing since she was in seventh grade,” Dossett said. “It was such a good feeling and then she was named to the all-tournament team”
Raena Rost placed in the vault and floor routine during the individual competition on Saturday. Along with placing in two events, Rost also won the Sarah Nitz award.
“For Raena to win that award is a compliment not only to her ability, but also to her character,” Dossett said.
Rost finished in a three-way tie for sixth place in the vault with a mark of 8.867.
Caymen Ferber recorded a mark of 8.517 and finished 24th overall. Olivia Fleming tied for 27th place with a mark of 8.467. Sophie Sudenga finished 32nd overall with a score of 8.383.
Fleming earned a fourth place finish on the bars with a score of 8.383. Krusemark finished sixth overall with a score of 8.317.
Kyra Wiese placed 20th overall in the bars with a score of 7.650. Maggie Engebretson finished 22nd overall with a score of 7.617. Sudenga placed 27th overall with a score of 7.483.
Lexi Hirsch earned a Top Five finish on the beam with a score of 8.617 to tie for fifth overall. Rost placed seventh on the beam with a score of 8.600.
Krusemark finished 13th overall with a score of 8.233 on the beam. Fleming earned a score of 7.117 on the beam to place 36th overall.
Rost placed fourth overall in the floor routine with a score of 9.150. Krusemark placed 18th overall with a score of 8.617. Fleming earned a score of 8.500 to place 19th overall.
It was a special weekend for the Madison gymnastics program. It ended with Madison’s assistant coach, Carrie Wieman being named Assistant Coach of the Year by the South Dakota State High School League Athletic Association.
“It was a well earned award for Carrie,” Dossett said. “It was such a special year for the Madison gymnastics program. The last year we won a state title was when our seniors were eighth graders. What a great way for them to go out and I’m so proud of them and this team.”