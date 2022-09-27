The Howard Tigers continue to show why they’re considered to be one of the best teams in the state of South Dakota. The No. 1-ranked team in Class 9AA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 56-22 victory against Irene-Wakonda on Friday evening.

The Tigers started the second quarter leading 8-0. They broke things open during the second quarter, outscoring Irene-Wakonda 21-8 to take a 29-8 lead into the locker rooms. That 21-point deficit was too much to overcome for the Eagles as the Tigers picked up the homecoming win.