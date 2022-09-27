The Howard Tigers continue to show why they’re considered to be one of the best teams in the state of South Dakota. The No. 1-ranked team in Class 9AA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 56-22 victory against Irene-Wakonda on Friday evening.
The Tigers started the second quarter leading 8-0. They broke things open during the second quarter, outscoring Irene-Wakonda 21-8 to take a 29-8 lead into the locker rooms. That 21-point deficit was too much to overcome for the Eagles as the Tigers picked up the homecoming win.
“It was nice to get the homecoming victory,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. “We threw the ball better, and our offensive line opened up some huge holes for our backs. Special teams and the defense were good again.”
Taiden Hoyer passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Hoyer also rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown.
Griffin Clubb rushed for 149 yards, including a 95-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Clubb also added 52 receiving yards.
Atticus Darnell scored on a 22-yard passing touchdown and finished the game with 38 receiving yards for the Tigers.
Karsyn Feldhaus rushed for 107 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tate Miller returned a kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown.
Jack Neises led the Tigers with 10 tackles. Clubb recorded nine tackles.
The Tigers will hit the road this week to take on Viborg-Hurley on Friday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
The Howard Tigers lost a back-and-forth affair against Viborg-Hurley on Monday evening. The visiting Cougars defeated the Tigers 3-2.
Howard won the first set 30-28. The Cougars answered to win the second set 25-22 and even the match at 1-1. In the third set, Viborg-Hurley defeated Howard 25-20 to take a 2-1 match lead. Howard forced a fifth set by defeating the Cougars 25-21. In the fifth set, the Cougars defeated the Tigers 16-14 to pick up the 3-2 victory.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 18 kills. Abby Aslesen added seven kills. Landree Callies recorded 31 digs, Piper Thompson 28 digs and Canyon Kidd 25 digs.