The Howard Tigers picked up their third straight win on Monday with a 67-40 victory against Oldham-Ramona Rutland.
The two teams traded baskets in the early moments, before the Tigers went on a 15-1 run to open up a 17-3 lead.
During that run, the Tigers were able to create points off turnovers due to their press. Howard head coach Wade Erickson said that it was important that the Tigers get off to a fast start against the Raiders.
“I had watched them play earlier in the season,” Erickson said. “They had brought a lot of energy and jumped out to an early lead and set the tone for the game that carried all the way through to the end. It was important for us to not let that happen and see if we could create some turnovers early, leading to easy buckets in transition.”
With the Raiders trailing 17-3 and Julia Trygstad on the bench with two fouls, it looked like the game might get out of hand early.
The Raiders were able to answer back by closing out the first quarter on a 7-0 run to make it a 17-10 ballgame after the first eight minutes.
“We slowed it down,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said. “We saw the court and controlled the ball better against their press.”
The Tigers opened up the second quarter with a 7-0 run of their own to push their lead to 24-10.
A basket from Alivia Bickett trimmed Howard’s lead to 24-12. Howard then got baskets from Abby Aslesen and Kate Connor to give the Tigers a 28-12 lead.
At the half, the Tigers held a 38-22 lead. In the third quarter, the Tigers outscored the Raiders 15-7 to open up a 53-29 lead.
Connor and Aslesen combined for 33 points and 19 rebounds. Connor recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Aslesen scored 16 points and grabbed eight boards.
“I thought we did a nice job offensively, being patient and moving the ball early and taking advantage of our size advantage,” Erickson said. “We also shot the ball better from outside, and that really helped open the inside as the game went along.”
Rylee Rudebusch scored 11 points for the Tigers. Trinity Palmquist chipped in with nine points.
Bailey Hyland led the Raiders with 14 points. Brooklyn Hageman scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-5 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday, when they host Mitchell Christian.
With the loss, the Raiders are 5-11. Hansen said that they need to do a better job of making shots in the paint during their next game.
“In the next few games, we need to work on our offense,” Hansen said. “We need to make our easy bunnies and layups.”