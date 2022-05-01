Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs competed in the First Dakota Relays at Yankton on Thursday, but the meet was cut short due to lightning.

Kadin Hanscom placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.80 seconds.

Dylan Gerdes placed eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.06.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Peyton Wolf placed sixth with a time of 45.07 seconds.

The 4x100 relay team of Aspen Dahl, Bruce Galde, Mike Peters and Hanscom placed sixth with a time of 45.59 seconds.

The 4x200 relay team of Dahl, Nate Ricke, Peters and Hanscom placed fifth with a time of 1:35.54.

The 4x800 relay team of Gerdes, Elijah Sims, Mickale Dohrer and Braeden Keller placed seventh with a time of 8:59.60.

Trey Smith placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 45-11.75. Smith placed third in the discus with a mark of 141-05.

Peters placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 38-06.00. Trent Olson placed eighth in the event with a mark of 35-03.00.

Audrey Nelson placed eighth in the long jump with a leap of 15-02.00. Nelson tied for first in the high jump with a mark of 5-02.00.

Kylie Krusemark tied for first in the pole vault with a mark of 10-00.00. Ella Peterreins placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 9-00.00.

Bella Maxwell placed sixth in the discus with a mark of 106-08. Maxwell placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 34-08.00.

The 4x100 relay team of Peterreins, Krusemark, Nelson and Maycee Theede finished eighth with a time of 53.97 seconds.

Ellie Keller finished in eighth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:42.16.

The Bulldogs will be back in action in Sioux Falls on Friday. Events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.