The Madison girls basketball team could not overcome a slow start against Arlington on Tuesday. The Madison Bulldogs were held to just 13 first-half points, as the Cardinals picked up a 48-35 victory in Madison.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs trailed 17-7. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored 13-6 and went into the locker room trailing 30-13 at the break.
Madison’s offense started to come alive in the second half, as they scored 12 third-quarter points.
The Bulldogs started the final period trailing 44-25. In the final eight minutes, Madison held Arlington to just four points, but the comeback bid ultimately fell short and the Bulldogs fell 48-35.
Zoey Gerry led the way offensively for the Bulldogs. The junior guard scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Abby Morse scored nine points for the Bulldogs. Audrey Nelson chipped in with five points.
With the loss, the Bulldogs have now lost six straight games to bring their overall record to 1-6. The Bulldogs will look to snap their losing streak on Saturday, when they head to Mitchell to take part in the Sacred Hoops/Sun Gold Sports Classic. The Bulldogs will play at the Corn Palace at 10:30 a.m. against Pine Ridge. Pine Ridge currently owns a record of 3-4.