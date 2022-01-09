Girls Basketball
Colman Egan 42, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34
The third quarter proved to be the difference on Thursday, when the Colman-Egan Hawks squared off against the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders in high school girls basketball.
The Hawks started the second half leading the Raiders 26-20. That six-point advantage turned into a 14-point deficit for the Raiders after the Hawks outscored them 11-3 in the third quarter.
The Hawks started the fourth quarter leading the Raiders 37-23 and held on to defeat the Raiders 42-34.
The Raiders scored the first five points of the game to take the early lead. Julia Trygstad scored the game’s first basket. Then Alivia Bickett knocked down a three-pointer to give the Raiders a 5-0 lead.
The Hawks answered with a 9-2 run to claim a 9-7 lead. Colman-Egan’s Mackenzie Hemmer scored seven of the nine points for the Hawks during the run.
With the two teams deadlocked at 10-10, Hemmer buried a three-pointer to give the Hawks a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Hemmer opened the scoring in the second quarter to put the Hawks up 15-10. Bickett scored the next four points for the Raiders to trim the Hawks’ lead to 15-14.
At the half, the Hawks held a 26-20 lead. Hemmer had a double-double after the first 16 minutes for the Hawks. The senior scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds during the first half.
Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders with with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Trygstad also recorded six steals.
Bickett finished the game with seven points and six rebounds. Bailey Hyland scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
ORR 62,
Waubay/Summit 60
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Lady Raiders snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 62-60 victory over Waubay Summit.
“All the hard work these girls put in over Christmas break is starting to show,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said. “The effort is there. They are being aggressive, and they are looking to score. They will need to continue the teamwork and attack offense in the upcoming games to continue to be successful.”
Julia Trygstad finished the game with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders. Brooklyn Hageman recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Hageman scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Alivia Bickett scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists. Bailey Hyland chipped in with eight points.
“It’s been several years since the ORR girls have scored over 60 points,” Hansen said. “We’ve really focused on our shooting and free throws, which we’ve seen progress in, but also have goals to reach yet.”
With the win, the Raiders are now 3-5 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday, when they host James Valley Christian.
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56,
Howard 48
The Howard Tigers couldn’t overcome a slow start against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday.
The Tigers were outscored 23-6 in the opening quarter on the road against SCW. That 17-point deficit was too much to overcome, as the Tigers fell 56-48.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Kate Conner scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Howard. Trinity Palmquist chipped in with six points.
Howard 49, Scotland 48
The Howard Tigers edged Scotland 49-48 in Madison on Saturday. With the win, the Tigers improved to 6-2 overall.
Kate Conner was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Conner recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The Howard forward scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Abby Aslesen also recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Josephine Brok chipped in with eight points.
The Tigers will be back in action at home on Tuesday, when they host DeSmet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Howard 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to five games on Thursday with a 60-30 victory over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in boys’ action. Behind a strong defensive performance, the Tigers improved to 5-1 overall.
Jace Sifore recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The senior post player scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Sifore also dished out five assists.
Kolt Koepsell also recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Koepsell scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ryder Erickson reached double figures with 10 points. Will Maier chipped in with six points for the Tigers.
The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host DeSmet.
Chester 50, McCook Central/Montrose 48
The Chester Flyers used a dominant fourth quarter to edge McCook Central/Montrose 50-48 on Thursday.
The Flyers started the fourth quarter trailing MCM 36-25, but outscored the Fighting Cougars 25-12 to pick up the 50-48 come-from-behind victory.
Brock Wages led the way for the Flyers with 21 points. Ryan Benson had a solid day overall for the Flyers. Benson scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists. Stratton Eppard scored six points and snared 11 rebounds.
The Flyers lost to Sioux Valley 62-39 on Friday. Chester then lost to Garretson 42-38 on Saturday.
By going 1-2 at the Big East Tournament, the Flyers are now 4-6 overall. Chester will look to get back into the win column on Thursday, when they square off against Baltic.
ORR 70, Colman-Egan 40
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders remained undefeated with a 70-40 victory over the visiting Colman-Egan Hawks on Friday.
Will Matson led the way for the Raiders with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Isaac Trygstad scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Will Olson reached double figures with 11 points. Olson also came down with five rebounds.
Antonio Manzano scored a team-leading 19 points for the Hawks. Manzano also grabbed eight rebounds. Sawyer Uhing chipped in with 10 points.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 6-0 overall. They’ll be back on the hardwood on Tuesday, when they host James Valley Christian.
The loss dropped Colman-Egan to 0-5 overall. The Hawks will look to break into the win column on Monday, when they host Bridgewater-Emery.