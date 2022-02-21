The Madison Bulldogs placed fifth overall at the Region 1A wrestling tournament on Saturday at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls.
The Bulldogs finished with 92.5 overall points. Watertown took home first place with 256.5 overall points.
The Bulldogs had four individuals qualify for the Class A Individual State Tournament. Caleb Hodges (120 pounds), Isaac Henry (138), Layne Hess (160) and Riley Kearin (182) all qualified for the upcoming Class A State Tournament that will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday and Friday.
Hodges placed fourth in the 120-pound division. Hodges opened the tournament with a pinfall victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Devan Martinez.
In the semifinals, Hodges lost to Brookings’ Nolan Miles by decision (5-3). Hodges reached the third-lace match by defeating West Central’s Rayce Whiting by decision (2-1). In the third-place match, Hodges lost to Watertown’s Braden Le by decision (6-1).
Henry placed second overall in the 138-pound division.
Henry opened the tournament with a technical fall victory (15-0) against O’Gorman’s Nicholas Giese.
In the semifinals, Henry defeated Watertown’s Carson Hansmann by decision (5-3). In the championship match, Henry lost to Tea Area’s Wyatt Stuntebeck by major decision (9-0).
Hess placed fourth overall in the 160-pound division. Hess lost his first match of the day against Watertown’s Jax Kettwig by pinfall.
Hess answered by winning his next two matches to set up a rematch against Kettwig in the third-place match. Kettwig defeated Hess for a second time by pinfall to earn third place.
After receiving a bye in the opening round, Kearin won by pinfall against Tea’s Isaac Johnson. In the semifinal match, Kearin lost to Watertown’s Mac Young by pinfall.
Kearin defeated West Central’s Dwight Kuhlman by major decision (13-4) to reach the third-place match. In the third-place match, Kearin lost to Tea’s Johnson by pinfall.