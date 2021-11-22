The Madison Bulldogs had nine players named to the Dakota II Conference All-Conference football team.
The Madison players were seniors Cam Buccholtz, Mickale Dohrer, Kadin Hanscom, Gabe Olson, Mike Peters, Nathan Ricke, Trey Smith and Peyton Wolf, along with junior Joe Gors.
Other athletes named All-Conference were Marshall Baldwin, Payton Eben, Avery Herring, Josh Kreber, Josh Merkle, Luke Richardson, Tadesse VanDeStroet and Beau Williams of Canton; Evan VanScoyk of Dakota Valley; Ryler Evans, Austin Henry, Ian Mason, Brayden Pankonen, Landon Rusink and Shane Stone of Dell Rapids; Chace Fornia, Lucas Hueser, Ethan Kelly, Noah Larson, Jacob Lichtenberg and Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson; Jackson Arlt, Steven Christion, Jase Langbehn, Jacob Stubbe and Carter Van Houten of Lennox; Tayton Snyder, Jaden Witte, Carter Van Donge and Isaiah Young of Sioux Falls Christian; Reis Kirschenman, Cael Lundin, Thomas Ostrem, Klayton Sattler, Griffen Schnider, Jackson Smythe, Blake Thompson, Chase Van Tol and Jaxon Weber of Tea Area; Connor Christensen, Brandon Havlovic, Mason Hendrixson, Isaac McFarland and Jadon Siemonsma of Tri-Valley; Zach Brady, Nate Fairholm, Jack Kratz, Mehki Sheffield, Carter Skogsberg and Nick Sorensen of Vermillion; and Braden Dierickx, Gavin Koch, Zack Madsen and Logan Maras of West Central.
Honor mention selections were Bern Sutton and Caden Devries, both Madison juniors; along with Reece Nelson and Jacob VanDeWeerd of Canton; Randy Rosenquist and Zach Swenson of Dakota Valley; Aiden Gereats and Mason Stubbe of Dell Rapids; Noah McDermott and Ty Trometer of Elk Point-Jefferson; Ayden Spielman and Braden Wulf of Lennox; Mitchell Nelson and Riley Zomermaand of Sioux Falls Christian; Isaac Johnson and Jeff Worth of Tea Area; Eli McFarland and Austin McNulty of Tri-Valley; Jeremy Crowe and Avery Lewison of Vermillion; Owen Heath Justin Zirpel of West Central.
VOLLEYBALL
The Dakota XII Conference also announced volleyball All-Conference selections, which include four athletes from Madison.
Audrey Nelson, a Madison sophomore, was named to the first team, along with Logan Miller and Jorja VandenHul of Dakota Valley; Sophi Randall of Dell Rapids; and Katie VanEgdom and Sydney Tims of Sioux Falls Christian.
Madison senior Kylie Krusemark was named to the second team, along with Alyssa Chytka of Elk Point-Jefferson; Cassidy Gors of Tea Area; Carlee Laubach of Canton; Kyiah vanDonkersgoed of Sioux Falls Christian; and Sophie Tuttle of Dakota Valley.
Raena Rost, a Madison senior, was named to the third team, along with Claire Doty of West Central, Grace Harden of West Central, Ryen Hawkey of Tea Area; Dani Highum of Lennox; and Riley Hill of Dell Rapids.
Honorable mention went to Amanda Vacanti, a Madison sophomore; as well as Macy Plucker and Landree Meister of Canton; Tori Schulz of Dakota Valley; MacKenzie Garry of Dell Rapids; Sophia Giorgio and Nicole Wriedt of Elk Point-Jefferson; Carli Kuyper of Lennox; Ellie Lems of Sioux Falls Christian; Elizabeth Spah of Tea Area; Hannah West of Tri-Valley; and Brooklyn Voss of Vermillion.