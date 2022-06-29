Trinity Palmquist grew up in a household with two older sisters who were athletic and competitive. Trinity grew up watching her sisters Saddie and Maddie compete. The youngest of the trio had no choice but to pick up a basketball or golf club and try to keep up with her elder siblings.
“Being the youngest of three sisters, I grew up going to all of their events and was gnawing at the bit for my turn to play,” Trinity Palmquist said. “My dad also raised us to be tough competitive girls, and basketball was an opportunity to be just that.”
The youngest Palmquist has been playing basketball since she was in first grade and has been a member of Howard’s varsity squad since she was in eighth grade. Palmquist entered the starting lineup for the Tigers as a guard during her sophomore year.
The Howard senior said that she loves everything that comes with playing the game of basketball.
“The tough competitive practices, the hours of game film and the highs of winning,” Palmquist said. “I love it all.”
The game of basketball is a team sport. It takes more than one player in order for a team to enjoy success on the hardwood. It’s everybody playing their role and working toward a common goal. That team synergy is what Palmquist loves the most about the game of basketball.
“If I had to choose one aspect, it would be the role myself and my team plays in winning games,” Palmquist said. “You have five people on that floor all working toward one goal. I’m lucky that my coaches and teammates understand the emphasis of the team. Without it, our team wouldn’t be what it has become in the past years.”
Palmquist will be one of the five returning starters from a Tiger team that finished last season with a 15-8 overall record and reached the SoDAK 16. With a strong group returning, the Tigers may have all the pieces in place to make some noise at the Class B level this season.
“My goals this year are to compete in every game we play and make it to state,” Palmquist said. “Also to make everyone who’s followed me and my team’s success proud, especially my dad (Justin).”
Once basketball season is over, Palmquist trades in her basketball shoes for golf clubs. It’s a sport, like basketball, that she picked up at a young age due to family influence.
On the hardwood, Trinity felt like her sister Saddie held the edge over her. Once they hit the golf course, Trinity was in the driver’s seat and she loved having the competitive advantage over her sister.
“The reason golf stuck was because I was finally better at something than my sister Saddie,” Palmquist said. “It came naturally to me at a young age, but not so much for her, and I loved that. My dad, grandpa and my older sister Maddie are all pretty good golfers.”
Like basketball, Palmquist has been competing at the varsity level for the Tigers since her eighth-grade year. She has qualified for the state meet the past two seasons. This spring, Palmquist tied for 19th place at the Class B State Meet in Rapid City.
“I competed my sophomore year at Brookings for the State B tournament,” Palmquist said. “My freshman year was cut short due to COVID. My first state tournament was very stressful for me, and I remember being wiped out after it was over. This year’s tournament wasn’t as stressful thanks to the girls I golfed with and my mom and dad’s constant pep talks. However, I didn’t finish where I wanted to. I’ve only got one more chance left, and it’s exciting and scary at the same time, but hopefully I can finish where I want to next spring.”
Golf is a challenging sport in many ways. Everything has to be running perfectly in order to get off a good swing. A small mishap in one’s approach and the ball can hook or slice.
It can be mentally draining if things aren’t going well. That challenge is a big reason why Palmquist loves the game.
“I love the mental part of the game,” Palmquist said. “Golf is a very challenging sport and requires a lot of focus all day. It’s easy to get in my head and overthink things, but I’ve learned to take a deep breath and to relax.”
Palmquist has competed at the state meet in each of the past two years. She hopes to close out her final year as a Tiger with another trip to the state meet.
“My goals for next spring are to golf my best game and place well at state,” Palmquist said. “On top of that, I just want to have fun with the people I golf with when I’m competing.”
In two months, Palmquist will begin her senior year at Howard High School.
She’s excited to write the final chapter of her high school career and thankful for the relationships she’s made throughout the journey.
“Becoming a senior is very exciting and all, but I’m gonna miss being a Tiger,” Palmquist said. “I love competing with my teammates, the time well spent with my friends, and the community. I’m really gonna miss it, but I’m grateful for all the people who have been by my side through it all. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”