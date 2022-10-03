Groft

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Peyton Groft passes the ball during a home volleyball match earlier this season. Groft recently became the program's all-time leader in digs.

 Photo by Cody Welu

Peyton Groft started Dakota State University’s weekend slate needing 41 digs to tie Sonja Kamrud’s program record for career digs.

Kamrud was a member of the DSU volleyball team from 1996-99 and finished her career with 2,086 career digs. She’s also the mother of current DSU volleyball player Maddi Langerock.