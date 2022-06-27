Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Madison Broncos split a pair of amateur baseball games to bring their overall record to 6-5. The Broncos gave up nine runs in the top of the ninth against Lennox on Thursday and fell to the visitors 14-10.

The Broncos bounced back on Sunday with a 2-0 victory against Colman. Colman defeated Madison earlier this season 12-9.

Lennox 14, Madison 10

Lennox scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Broncos scored two runs in the bottom of the second and bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead.

After scoring one run in the top of the fourth, Lennox added two runs in the top of the fifth to reclaim the lead at 5-4. Madison scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-5 lead.

The Broncos scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and added one more in the bottom of the eighth to take a comfortable 10-5 lead into the final inning.

Lennox erupted for nine runs in the top of the ninth to take a 14-10 lead. Unfortunately, Madison was unable to mount a rally and fell to Lennox 14-10.

Greg Biagi hit two home runs and drove in five runs for the Broncos. Matt Burpee collected four hits, including a pair of doubles.

Broncos 2, Colman 0

Nick Bird pitched a complete-game shutout over the Colman A’s as Madison earned a 2-0 victory.

Biagi hit his 6th home run of the season, this time an inside-the-park blast.

The Broncos will be back in action on Thursday when they host Humboldt/Hartford at Flynn Field. The Wood Ducks defeated Madison earlier this season 6-4.