The Madison Broncos split a pair of amateur baseball games to bring their overall record to 6-5. The Broncos gave up nine runs in the top of the ninth against Lennox on Thursday and fell to the visitors 14-10.
The Broncos bounced back on Sunday with a 2-0 victory against Colman. Colman defeated Madison earlier this season 12-9.
Lennox 14, Madison 10
Lennox scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Broncos scored two runs in the bottom of the second and bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead.
After scoring one run in the top of the fourth, Lennox added two runs in the top of the fifth to reclaim the lead at 5-4. Madison scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-5 lead.
The Broncos scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and added one more in the bottom of the eighth to take a comfortable 10-5 lead into the final inning.
Lennox erupted for nine runs in the top of the ninth to take a 14-10 lead. Unfortunately, Madison was unable to mount a rally and fell to Lennox 14-10.
Greg Biagi hit two home runs and drove in five runs for the Broncos. Matt Burpee collected four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Broncos 2, Colman 0
Nick Bird pitched a complete-game shutout over the Colman A’s as Madison earned a 2-0 victory.
Biagi hit his 6th home run of the season, this time an inside-the-park blast.
The Broncos will be back in action on Thursday when they host Humboldt/Hartford at Flynn Field. The Wood Ducks defeated Madison earlier this season 6-4.