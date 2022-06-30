The South Dakota High School Coaches Association announced its Coach of the Year awards for the 2021-22 season.
Chester’s Julie Eppard was named Athletic Director of the Year. Eppard was also named South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrator’s Association Athletic Director of the Year.
“Mrs. Eppard is a topnotch athletic director,” said Chester’s track coach, Misty Larson.
“She is organized, hard-working and dedicated. We are very fortunate to have Mrs. Eppard as an administrator in Chester, and she is so deserving of this recognition.”
Larson was named the Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year. Larson guided the Flyers to the Boys Class B state title this past spring.
The Flyers also won the combined team state title. As a team, the Flyers had six event winners with four runner-up finishers.
Larson was also a nominee for Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.
“It is quite an honor to be chosen by one’s peers,” Larson said. “I am humbled and honored to be selected as South Dakota’s Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year. I am grateful to work with fantastic assistant coaches, supportive administration and outstanding athletes.”
Madison’s Maridee Dossett was named Gymnastics Coach of the Year.
Dossett coached the Bulldogs to their 21st state title in program history this past season. Kylie Krusemark won the individual state title in the vault.
“It’s an honor to be named Coach of the Year by other coaches in the state,” Dossett said.
“I’ve been inspired by some of the best coaches and mentors around. I’m thankful for the support of my family, Madison Central staff and the community.
I’m truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach so many talented and driven athletes.”
Howard’s Pat Ruml was a nominee for Football Coach of the Year.
Chester’s Brooke McDonald was a nominee for Girls Golf Coach of the Year and for Boys Golf Coach of the Year. Colman-Egan’s Julie Preheim was a nominee for Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.