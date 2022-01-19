Prep Boys Basketball
Sioux Valley 67,
Chester 51
Sioux Valley never trailed on Tuesday during the 67-51 home victory over the Chester Flyers.
The Cossacks scored the first five points of the game, before Ashton Olivier knocked down a three-pointer for the Flyers.
Following Olivier’s three-pointer, Sioux Valley went on a 9-0 run to open up a 14-3 lead. Jovi Wolf knocked down a three-pointer for Chester to cut Sioux Valley’s lead to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Wolf hit another three-pointer for the Flyers to open the second quarter to make it a 17-9 ballgame. A basket from Stratton Eppard trimmed Sioux Valley’s lead to 17-11.
With Chester trailing by six points, Sioux Valley closed out the first half by going on a 17-6 run to take a comfortable 34-17 lead into the locker room.
That 17-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome for the Flyers, who fell to Sioux Valley 67-51.
Olivier hit four three-pointers for the Flyers and finished the game with 15 points. Eppard reached double figures with 13 points.
Brock Wages scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds for Chester. Wolf chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.
The Flyers are now 5-7 overall and will look to pick up their sixth win of the season on Saturday, when they host Beresford.
Howard 50, Hanson 41
The Howard Tigers picked up a 50-41 road victory over Hanson on Tuesday. With the win, the Tigers improved to 6-2 overall.
Luke Koepsell and Kolt Koepsell both scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.
Howard will be back in action on Thursday, when the Tigers hit the road to take on Bridgewater-Emery.
Estelline/Hendricks 81, Oldham-Ramona/
Rutland 76
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders were edged by Estelline Hendricks 81-76 in overtime on Tuesday. The two teams entered the overtime period tied at 75. In the extra period, the Raiders were outscored 16-11.
Will Matson led the Raiders with 23 points. Orion Albertson scored 20 points. Isaac Trygstad reached double figures with 16 points.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 7-2 overall. The Raiders will be back in action on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Castlewood.
Gayville-Volin 50, Colman-Egan 39
A three-point fourth quarter cost the Colman-Egan Hawks a chance to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday.
The Hawks entered the fourth quarter against Gayville-Volin holding a 36-33 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks were outscored 17-3 and fell to Gayville-Volin 50-39.
Antonio Manzano led the Hawks with 16 points. Manzano also grabbed six rebounds. Ben Zwart scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Logan Voelker chipped in with eight points.
The Hawks are now 0-8 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday, when they host Elkton-Lake Benton.
Prep Girls Basketball
Hanson 53, Howard 37
The Howard Tigers could not overcome a 14-point halftime deficit on Tuesday. Trailing 34-20 at the break, the Tigers could not dig themselves out of an early hole and fell to Hanson 53-37.
Kate Conner and Abby Aslesen both scored 12 points to lead the Tigers. Aslesen also grabbed four rebounds.
The loss dropped Howard to 6-4 overall. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Thursday, when they hit the road to take on Bridgewater-Emery.
Colman-Egan 42, Arlington 40
The Colman-Egan Hawks used a strong third quarter to edge Arlington 42-40 on Tuesday. Facing a 25-19 deficit, the Hawks outscored Arlington 13-5 in the third quarter to help secure a two-point road victory.
Mackenzie Hemmer scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Hawks. Lanie Mousel scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds. Hailey Larson chipped in with seven points.
With the victory, the Hawks improved to 9-2 overall. The Hawks will be back on the hardwood on Thursday, when they host Elkton-Lake Benton.