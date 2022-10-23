Dakota State University’s Trojans concluded their men’s cross country season in the 29th annual Mount Marty Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course on Saturday. The Trojans were the top North Star Athletic Association finisher in the meet, placing fourth out of 12 teams with a low score of 124 points.
NAIA’s nationally ranked No. 3 Dordt (Iowa) claimed the team title with a low score of 28 points. NCAA Division II Sioux Falls (S.D.) had 38 points. Joe Anderson of Dordt won the individual title with a time of 25 minutes, .70 seconds. A total of 145 runners competed in the 8K race.
Cody Farland was the top NSAA place finisher with a time of 26:7.98 for the Trojans. Martin Bailey placed 22nd in 26:49.08. Taylor Myers was 38th in 27:22.19.
Espen Lehnst was 42nd in 27:32.73 for DSU. Dalton Brouwer was 43rd in 27:32.73 and Evan Slominski 45th in 27:38.86.
Curtis Johnson placed 58th in 28:4.21 for DSU. Tyler Kennedy was 59th in 28:9.10, Roger Oliete Tejedor 62nd in 28:20.29 and Daniel Green 78th in 29:7.84.
Ian Beyer finished the race in 29:22.32 for 87th place for DSU. Yohannes Kassa was 88th in 29:24.46 and Reese Henrie 96th in 29:50.29.
Other runners for DSU were Tucker Murtha, 30:56.75; Lucas Harr, 33:08.15; and Jacob Dundas, 33:38.81.
DSU prepares to defend its NSAA men’s cross country team title on Nov. 4 at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson, N.D., hosted by Dickinson State (N.D.).