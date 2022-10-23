Dakota State University’s Trojans concluded their men’s cross country season in the 29th annual Mount Marty Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course on Saturday. The Trojans were the top North Star Athletic Association finisher in the meet, placing fourth out of 12 teams with a low score of 124 points.

NAIA’s nationally ranked No. 3 Dordt (Iowa) claimed the team title with a low score of 28 points. NCAA Division II Sioux Falls (S.D.) had 38 points. Joe Anderson of Dordt won the individual title with a time of 25 minutes, .70 seconds. A total of 145 runners competed in the 8K race.