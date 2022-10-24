The Howard Tigers used a third-quarter offensive outburst to break away from Britton-Hecla in the opening round of the Class 9AA State High School Football Tournament on Thursday.
Holding a 20-0 lead to start the second half, the Tigers scored 21 points in the third quarter to open up a 41-0 lead.
Howard’s Taiden Hoyer connected with Luke Koepsell on a 13-yard touchdown pass to open the third-quarter outburst.
Tate Miller scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers up 34-0 following the two-point conversion made by Griffin Clubb. Miller scored his second touchdown of the quarter on a two-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers up 41-0 after the made extra point.
“It took us a while to get going because of penalties and fumbles,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. “Once we settled down, I thought we played really well. Our defense was outstanding again, and our offense was really dynamic. Our passing game especially stood out. Overall, it was a great team effort and we set the tone for the next round of the playoffs.”
Hoyer finished the game with 194 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards.
Atticus Darnell caught five passes for 103 yards. Koepsell caught three passes for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Griffin Clubb rushed for 59 yards. Miller finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.
Kaden Hofer recorded a team-leading 15 tackles for the Tigers. Jack Neises recorded eight tackles.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-0 and advanced to the next round of the Class 9AA State Tournament, where they’ll square off against Parkston on Thursday in Howard.
Parkston owns an 8-1 record. The Trojans are currently on a five-game winning streak.