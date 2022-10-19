Ellie Osthus

MADISON'S Ellie Osthus waits to return the serve from the Dell Rapids Quarriers during volleyball action on Tuesday night. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs fell to Dell Rapids 3-1 in high school volleyball at Madison on Tuesday. Dell Rapids won the first set 25-16. Madison took the second set 25-14 to even the match at 1-1. Dell Rapids won the third set 25-18 and then the fourth set 25-22 to pick up the 3-1 match victory.

“We had some really great moments,” Madison coach Jill Kratovil said. “We just need to put everything together. We worked well as a team and were connecting offensively. You take away a couple runs and we win that match. The girls are starting to see things and work together, which is nice to see this time in the season.”