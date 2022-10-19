The Madison Bulldogs fell to Dell Rapids 3-1 in high school volleyball at Madison on Tuesday. Dell Rapids won the first set 25-16. Madison took the second set 25-14 to even the match at 1-1. Dell Rapids won the third set 25-18 and then the fourth set 25-22 to pick up the 3-1 match victory.
“We had some really great moments,” Madison coach Jill Kratovil said. “We just need to put everything together. We worked well as a team and were connecting offensively. You take away a couple runs and we win that match. The girls are starting to see things and work together, which is nice to see this time in the season.”
Audrey Nelson recorded 14 kills, 11 digs and five blocks for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti had 13 kills and 16 digs.
Karley Theede produced 15 assists for Madison. Lydia Nelson recorded four blocks.
The loss dropped Madison to 12-13 overall. The Bulldogs will look to get back to .500 on Friday when they host Elk Point-Jefferson.
Chester 3, Sioux Valley 1
The Chester Flyers extended their winning streak to 10 with a 3-1 victory against Sioux Valley on Tuesday.
The Flyers opened the match with a 25-16 victory in the first set. Sioux Valley evened the match at 1-1 with a 25-21 second-set victory. Chester won the third set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-21 to pick up the 3-1 match victory.
Lily Van Hal recorded 20 kills and 24 assists for the Flyers. Jacy Wolf added 18 kills and 23 assists.
Emery Larson recorded a team-leading 24 digs. Kaylor Geraets added 19 digs.
With the win, the Flyers improved to 22-5. The Flyers will be back in action on Monday when they hit the road to take on Arlington.
Arlington 3, ORR 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders fell to Arlington on Tuesday 3-1. Arlington won the first set 25-23. ORR responded with a 25-23 victory in the second set to even the match at 1-1. Arlington took the third set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-18 to take down the Raiders 3-1.
Julia Trygstad recorded 21 kills and six blocks to lead the Raiders. Bailey Hyland produced 10 kills and 19 digs. Alivia Bickett added seven kills and 14 digs.
Paige Hanson recorded 22 assists and two blocks for the Raiders. Brooklyn Hageman added 20 assists.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 16-9 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday in Ramona against Castlewood.
Baltic 3, Howard 1
The Howard Tigers took the opening set against Baltic, but could not sustain that momentum and fell to Bulldogs 3-1 on Tuesday.
Howard opened the match with a 25-19 victory. The Bulldogs won the next three sets 25-21, 25-18 and 25-17 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Kate Connor recorded nine kills and five blocks for the Tigers. Piper Thompson added six kills, 17 digs and three aces.
Landree Callies recorded 22 digs. Rylee Rudebusch produced 17 digs, 19 assists and two aces.
The Tigers are now 16-9 overall. They’ll wrap up the regular season next Tuesday against Irene-Wakonda.
Colman-Egan 3,
Deubrook Area 1
The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their 19th win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Deubrook Area.
It was all Colman-Egan in the first set, with the Hawks coming away with a 25-13 victory. Deubrook responded with a 25-22 victory in the second set. Colman-Egan won the third set 25-17 and edged Deubrook 25-23 in the third set to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Kadance Landis recorded 16 kills for the Hawks. Berkley Groos had 13 kills and 30 digs. Daniela Lee added 13 kills, 16 digs and five blocks. Elaina Rhode recorded eight kills and four blocks.
Lanie Mousel produced 28 assists and 16 digs. Ava Mousel recorded 15 digs and Kaylee Voelker added 13 digs.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 19-8. The Hawks will be back in action on Friday when they hit the road to take on Garretson.