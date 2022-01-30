A pair of Dakota State University women won individual titles at the Mount Marty Invitational indoor track & field meet on Saturday. The meet featured schools from the Great Plains Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II Northern State.
DSU’s Josie Wolf was the top runner in the 60-meter dash prelims, clocking a time of eight seconds. She improved her time to 7.98 seconds to win the 60-meter dash finals. Her time is the third fastest in the DSU record book.
Wolf had a time of 26.85 seconds to place fourth in the 200-meter dash. Madissyn Moore followed up with a sixth-place finish with a personal record of 27.21 seconds.
Traia Hubbard, who already qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the shot put, won the title with a season-best toss of 13.56 meters (44 feet, 6 inches). Her toss moved into the top eight best marks in the NAIA. Britni Plucker had a 11.08 meters shot put mark (36 feet, 4.25 inches) to finish 10th. Gabriella Peitzmeier threw 10.20 meters (33 feet, 5.75 inches), while Tyra Payne recorded 9.48 meters (31 feet, 1.25 inches).
Payne led the Trojans with a career-best weight throw toss of 15.39 meters (50 feet, 6 inches), placing third. Hubbard added a fifth-place finish with a toss of 15.03 meters (49 feet, 3.75 inches). Peitzmeier recorded 11.97 meters (39 feet, 3.25 inches), while Plucker threw 11.85 meters (38 feet, 10.5 inches). Skyler Pattison hit 10.41 meters (34 feet, 2 inches).
Fane Sauvakacolo registered a time of 9.62 seconds to place fifth in the 60-meter hurdles for DSU. Moore added a time of 11.89 seconds and did not advance to the finals. Sauvakacolo improved her time of 9.55 seconds, a personal record, to finish fifth in the finals. Her time is the fourth fastest in the school record book.
Sauvakacolo leaped 4.87 meters (15 feet, 11.75 inches) to finish third in the long jump. It is the ninth best in the school record book. Moore cleared a high jump of 1.52 meters (4 feet, 11.75 inches) to place eighth.
Kezley Yeager ran a time of 1 minute, .81 seconds to earn third in the 400-meter dash for DSU. Jennifer Giles had a 13th-place finish in 1:05.10.
Emily Greve was 11th in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:54.24. Saddie Palmquist added a time of 1:55.27 to place 12th.
Jada Anderson earned a 10th-place finish in 5 minutes, 46.47 seconds in the mile run.
DSU will be sending several athletes to the two-day Bison Open to compete for the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Multi-events on Friday and Saturday. The Trojans will take the majority of the team to the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet next Saturday in Vermillion, hosted by NCAA Division I South Dakota.