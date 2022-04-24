Conference leader Bellevue (Neb.) rallied back from a pair of deficits to complete a four-game series sweep over Dakota State University in Madison on Thursday.
The Trojans led 3-0 after the first inning as the Bruins scored seven unanswered runs for a 7-3 victory in game one of the doubleheader.
DSU led 6-1 before heading in the final inning, when BU stormed back with seven runs for an 8-6 win.
Bellevue 7, DSU 3
The Trojans were able to plate three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Unfortunately, they were unable to sustain that offensive momentum, as Bellevue scored seven unanswered runs to pick up the 7-3 victory.
Mackenzie Sims collected two hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair of runs for DSU.
Michelle Evdos hit a double and drove in a run for DSU. Carrington Entringer collected two hits for DSU.
Bellevue 8, DSU 6
The Bruins scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn the 8-6 come-from-behind victory in game two of the doubleheader.
Sarah Torres collected two hits and drove in four runs for the Trojans. Entringer picked up two hits for DSU.
DSU vs. Dickinson State
Dakota State and Dickinson State opened the North Star Athletic Association softball four-game series with brutal windy conditions, up to 45 miles-per-hour Saturday at Thue Field.
Trailing 3-1 after three innings, the Trojans scored seven straight runs and held off Blue Hawks’ late comeback for an 8-6 victory. DiSU rallied back for a 5-4 victory, thanks to their three-run sixth inning after trailing 4-2.
DSU 8, Dickinson State 6
Sims finished the game with three hits, including two doubles. Xotchil Lopez collected four hits and drove in three runs. Evdos drove in three runs for the Trojans.
Dickinson State 5, DSU 4
Evdos collected two hits, including a double and drove in two runs. Elizabeth Whitesides hit a double for DSU.
DSU 9, Dickinson State 8
Dakota State stormed back from 8-1 deficit after two-and-half innings to Dickinson State Sunday afternoon in the North Star Athletic Association softball action at Thue Field.
The Trojans rallied back with three runs in the bottom third, four runs in the bottom fifth inning, and earned a walk-off victory as Elizabeth Whitesides scored on a wild pitch for a 9-8 Senior Day thrilling victory.
The victory also gave the Trojans its 10th home victory this season at Thue Field. The most home victories in more than 15 years. In addition, it was the first time in program history that Dakota State earned their second win in the same NSAA series with Dickinson State, as well as first series victory over the Blue Hawks.
Dakota State improved their overall record to 18-24 and matched its program history 13th North Star conference victory (2018 when the Trojans went 13-15 record in North Star contests). The Trojans are 13-10 overall in this year’s North Star conference games.
DSU honored their five seniors after the completion of the 2022 softball home finale. The five seniors included Carrington Entringer, Madison Aldendifer, Whitesides, Sarah Torres, and Lia Chan.