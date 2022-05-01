Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tuesday 7 Open League: 4-5

Women’s High Game: Erin Tisdall 203

Women’s High Series: Cara Barnhart 494

Men’s High Game: Dusty Seitz 279

Men’s High Series: Mitch Schneider & Tavyn Hallan 687

Pindusters: 4-6

High Game: Theresa Hoadley 258

High Series: Heidi Oswald 597

Thursday 7 Men’s: 4-7

High Game: Greg Vavra 276

High Series: Mitch Schneider 695

Friday Senior Citizens: 4-8

Women’s High Game: Janice Kuhle 166

Women’s High Series: Janice Kuhle 401

Men’s High Game: Terry Hart 237

Men’s High Series: Terry Hart 667

Pindusters: 4-13

High Game: Caralyn Barnhart 263

High Series: Caralyn Barnhart 646

Friday Senior Citizens: 4-15

Men’s High Game: Eric Natwick 235

Men’s High Series: Erick Natwick 637