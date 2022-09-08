Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

So they meet again.

The last time the South Dakota State University football team played a game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, the Jackrabbits hosted UC Davis in the opening round of the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.