The last time the South Dakota State University football team played a game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, the Jackrabbits hosted UC Davis in the opening round of the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The last time the South Dakota State University football team played a game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, the Jackrabbits hosted UC Davis in the opening round of the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Saturday night, a little over nine months later, the Aggies are again the opponent as SDSU kicks off a six-game home schedule with the annual Dairy Drive game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. with television coverage on Midco Sports.
Both teams, which are nationally ranked, are coming off losses to Football Bowl Subdivision opponents in their respective season openers. UC Davis, ranked 25th in this week’s AFCA coaches’ poll, fell 34-13 at Cal on Sept. 3, while the Jackrabbits were edged at Iowa 7-3 in a game in which neither team scored a touchdown.
SDSU enters the week with rankings of No. 2 in the Stats Perform media poll and third in the coaches’ poll.
JAXON FOR 2K
SDSU wide receiver Jaxon Janke reached a career milestone in the Sept. 3 season opener at Iowa, becoming the eighth Jackrabbit to reach 2,000 career receiving yards.
A senior from Madison, Janke caught two passes for 24 yards in the contest to up his career receiving total to 2,015 yards.
In addition, Janke ended the day with 135 career receptions, putting him within three catches of tying Tyrel Kool (138 receptions from 2009-12) for 10th place on the SDSU career charts.
JANKES SCORE
IN TANDEM
Twin brothers Jaxon and Jadon Janke have each caught touchdowns in the same game four times during their Jackrabbit careers.
The first time the tandem scored in the same game was against Holy Cross in the opening round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in the spring of 2021. In that April 24 contest, Jadon scored twice on pass plays of 13 and 45 yards, while Jaxon opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown reception.
The wide receivers added three more twin-touchdown games during the 2021 fall campaign, staring with a Sept. 25 victory at Indiana State.
Jadon’s touchdown reception covered 33 yards in the first quarter, while Jaxon scored from 42 yards out in the second stanza.
They followed the same script Oct. 16 at Western Illinois, with Jadon catching an 8-yard pass to open the scoring in the first quarter and Jaxon adding a 21-yard score to cap a 21-point third quarter.
The brothers again hauled in touchdown passes in the same contest Nov. 20 against North Dakota.
Jadon scored on a 17-yard catch and run early in the second quarter.
Jaxon’s TD came on a deflected pass in the end zone from 21 yards out late in the third quarter.
SEEING DOUBLE
The 2022 edition of the SDSU football team features three sets of twin brothers.
Returning for their senior seasons are the Jankes.
Jaxon Janke has been the team’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons, while Jadon Janke hauled in 14 touchdown receptions during the 2021 calendar year split between the spring and traditional fall seasons.
Another pair of twins with South Dakota roots are sophomore linebackers Aaron and Adam Kusler. Aaron played in three games last season.
Adam contributed mostly on special teams and saw action in 14 of the team’s 15 games.
New to the squad this season are freshmen Jason and Justin Harris from New Lenox, Ill.
Jason is listed as a wide receiver.
Justin plays running back.
