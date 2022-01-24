Fifteen teams competed at the Parkston Little B Invitational on Saturday. The Howard Tigers finished eight overall with 112 points. Jackson County Central took home first place overall with 302.5 points.
Howards’ Conner Giedd took home first-place honors in the 106-pound division. In the quarterfinals, Giedd defeated McCook Central/Montrose’s Parker Randall by fall. Giedd reached the championship match by defeating Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington’s Ashton Hill by fall.
In the championship match, Giedd picked up his third victory by pinfall against Parkston’s Gage Reichert.
John Callies placed second in the 160-pound division. In the quarterfinals, Callies defeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Spencer Sprock by pinfall.
Callies reached the championship match by defeating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Zach Strubbe by pinfall. In the championship match, Callies lost to JCC’s Payton Handevidt by pinfall.
Griffin Clubb finished third overall in the 182-pound division. After receiving a bye in the first round, Clubb defeated Clark/Willow Lake’s Kasey Michalski by pinfall.
In the semifinals, Clubb lost to Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Tate Hoffman by decision (5-3).
Clubb reached the third-place match by defeating MCM’s Will Rotert by fall. In the third-place match, Clubb defeated CLGLR’s Evan Kruger by decision (7-1).
Tate Miller placed fourth in the 120-pound division. Miller lost his first match of the day to Parkston’s Riley Neugebauer by pinfall.
Miller then defeated MCM’s Owen Schmidt by pinfall. In his next matchup, Miller defeated Webster’s Haeden Jorgensen by decision (7-3).
Miller reached the third-place match by defeating Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney’s Paxton Nedved by decision (7-1). In the third-place match, Miller was defeated by Parkston’s Carter Sommer by decision (5-3).
In the 170-pound division Calvin Halverson placed fourth overall. Halverson opened the day by losing to Clark/Willow Lake’s Lucas Kannegieter by major decision (12-1).
Halverson reached the third-place match by defeating CLGLR’s Graham Eben by pinfall. In the third-place match, Halverson lost to Parkston’s Noah Mahoney by pinfall.