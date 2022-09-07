The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team fell victim to the No. 1 team in Class A at home on Tuesday evening. The top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers swept the Bulldogs 3-0. The Chargers defeated the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-14 and 25-11.
Audrey Nelson finished the three-set match with 11 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs. Maycee Theede recorded a team-high 14 digs.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 4-5 overall. They’ll look to bounce back on Thursday when they host Lennox. Lennox currently owns a 4-3 record.
Chester 3, Baltic 0
The Chester Flyers improved to 6-2 overall with a 3-0 victory against Baltic in Chester on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-17 and completed the sweep with a 25-19 third-set victory.
Serena Larson led the Flyers with 11 kills. Addison Bates recorded nine kills and three blocks. Lil Van Hal produced 25 assists and four aces.
Jacy Wolf recorded 17 digs, nine assists and two aces. Emery Larson added 13 digs and two aces.
The Flyers will take on Parker on Thursday in Flandreau at 6 p.m. as part of the Big East Conference Tournament.
Howard 3, Hanson 1
After dropping the first set of the match, the Howard Tigers bounced back to defeat Hanson 3-1 on Thursday. Hanson won the first set 25-14 to claim a 1-0 lead. The Tigers answered back by winning the next three sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-17) to pick up the 3-1 win.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 18 kills. Landree Callies recorded seven kills and Abby Aslesen added six kills.
Rylee Rudebusch recorded 31 assists. Piper Thompson produced 29 digs and Canyon Kidd added 13 digs.
With the win, the Tigers have now won three straight games and are 3-2 overall. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to four games on Thursday in Sioux Falls when they take on Sioux Falls Lutheran. The Eagles are currently 4-1 overall.
Prep Tennis
Aberdeen Central 7, Madison 2
The Madison Bulldogs fell to Aberdeen Central 7-2 on Tuesday. Evelyn Graham won by default in singles action. Graham and Sienna Maxwell won their doubles match 10-8 to pick up the match point for the Bulldogs.
Madison will be back in action on Tuesday when they host a triangular with Milbank and Vermillion.