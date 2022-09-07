Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team fell victim to the No. 1 team in Class A at home on Tuesday evening. The top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers swept the Bulldogs 3-0. The Chargers defeated the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-14 and 25-11.

Audrey Nelson finished the three-set match with 11 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs. Maycee Theede recorded a team-high 14 digs.