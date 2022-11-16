South Dakota State University completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday in front more than 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Jackrabbits held two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off the glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime.