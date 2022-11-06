DSU VB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Maddi Langerock serves the ball against Waldorf on Saturday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Dakota State University Trojans pushed seventh-ranked Viterbo to the brink on Friday but failed to pull off the upset.

After dropping the first set 25-20, DSU answered back to win the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-14 to take a 2-1 lead. Viterbo forced a fifth set with a 25-20 win and took the fifth set 15-10 to pick up the 3-2 victory.