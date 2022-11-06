The Dakota State University Trojans pushed seventh-ranked Viterbo to the brink on Friday but failed to pull off the upset.
After dropping the first set 25-20, DSU answered back to win the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-14 to take a 2-1 lead. Viterbo forced a fifth set with a 25-20 win and took the fifth set 15-10 to pick up the 3-2 victory.
Sydney Schell recorded a team-high 16 kills. Schell also recorded 15 digs. Hannah Viet had 12 kills.
Madalyn Groft recorded nine kills, 22 assists and nine digs. Vanessa Schroeder had eight kills.
Maddi Langerock recorded 23 assists and 20 digs. Peyton Groft produced 25 digs. VonnaGail Schlechter had 16 digs.
DSU 3, Waldorf 1
The Trojans wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 victory against Waldorf in Madison on Saturday.
The two teams played a back and forth first set that ended with Waldorf edging DSU 32-30. The biggest lead for either team in the opening set was four.
With DSU trailing 24-22, the Trojans scored the next three points to take a 25-24 lead. A Madalyn Groft kill tied the set at 29-29. Waldorf ultimately won the opening set marathon 32-30 to take a 1-0 lead.
Schell finished the first set with five kills for DSU. Viet finished the opening set with three kills.
Back-to-back kills from Schroeder gave the Trojans a 6-5 lead in the second set. A kill from Viet put the Trojans up 17-11. Following Viet’s kill, Waldorf went on a 6-2 scoring run to trim DSU’s lead to 19-17.
A kill from Madalyn Groft pushed DSU’s lead to 20-17. DSU held on to win the second set 25-23 to even the match at 1-1.
With the third set tied at 5-5, Schell recorded a kill to give the Trojans a 6-5 lead. A kill from Viet broke a 13-13 tie to put DSU up 14-13.
Madalyn Groft recorded a kill to put DSU up 17-16. Schell had a kill to put DSU up 18-17. A kill from Viet put DSU ahead 24-22.
The Trojans won the third set 25-22 to take a 2-1 lead. DSU picked up the 3-1 victory by winning the fourth set 25-22.
Schell finished the match with 11 kills and 18 digs for DSU. Viet finished the match with 11 kills and seven blocks. Schroeder also had 11 kills. Brooklyn Grage added nine kills
Madalyn Groft recorded 10 kills, 24 assists and 12 digs. Langerock recorded 23 assists and 14 digs. Peyton Groft recorded 19 digs.
With the win, the Trojans finished the regular season with a 17-16 record. DSU will open postseason play on Friday in Watertown against Presentation at 10 a.m.