The Madison Lady Bulldogs swept the Ethan Rustlers in a 3-0 match last Tuesday, leading to the first win for the Lady Bulldogs during a big homecoming week.
Audrey Nelson had a big game at the net with 22 kills and two blocks. Abby Morse, Megan Schouwenburg, Amanda Vacanti and Karly Lurz added two kills each for the bulldogs.
Raena Rost and Maycee Theede positively influenced the Bulldogs from the defensive side and the service line. Rost had a team-high 4 service aces and a team-high 21 digs. Theede followed with 11 digs and 3 service aces.
Kylie Krusemark led the team with 25 total set assists and brought in 11 digs against the Rustlers.
In another big match on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs rolled on to a second 3-0 match win against the Vermillion Tanagers.
Nelson hammered down a team-high 13 kills. In addition, Schouwenburg showed her abilities at the net, knocking in 6 kills for the Bulldogs.
From the service line, the Lady Bulldogs had six players who recorded service aces. Both Vacanti and Krusemark recorded 2 aces. Theede, Callie McDermott, Rost and Schouwenburg added 1 ace each.
Defensively, Rost led the team in digs with 21. Theede added 12 digs. Krusemark recorded 23 set assists on the night.
Against a 6-8 Chamberlain, the Bulldogs didn’t slow down. The Bulldogs swept the Cubs in three straight sets (25-10, 25-13, and 25-14).
The Bulldogs were offensively led by Krusemark, who chalk up 30 set assists on the night. Eighteen kills came from Nelson, who dominated at the net. Vacanti led the way in many categories against Chamberlain with 5 kills, 2 aces and 12 digs.
The Bulldogs took control of the match with their aggressive serving that kept the Cubs on their toes. Lurz had a game-high 3 aces. The Bulldogs had 10 aces from the service line.
Defensively, Morse took charge at the net with two blocks. Rost protected the back court with 17 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 9-4 and will travel to Tri-Valley on Thursday night.
JV, C teams
Madison JV and C teams continue to work hard and improve each and every match.
The JV and C teams took down the Tanagers in three sets. Both teams started a little slow but finished strong to pull out the wins.
Kate Johnson recorded 4 kills while Ella Peterreins, and Karley Lurz tallied 3 kills each. Their offensive was run by Katelyn Schouwenburg and Chloe Sargent, who each had 6 assists. Cadence Zens (9) and Keara Wagner (8) took charge in the back court with 17 digs total. At the net, Ellie Osthus and Ella Peterreins worked together to each get a block.
Madison’s C team was led in kills by Chloe Sargent with 5 and Lindsey King and Kate Johnson each with 4. Katelyn Schouwenburg dominated from the service line with 6 aces, followed by Cambree Hunsley and Lindsey King with 3 apiece.
Diving in the back court, both Julia Dossett and Kate Johnson dug up 8 balls. Three girls took charge at the net. Evelyn Davis, Lindsey King and Cambree Hunsley each recorded a block.
Against Chamberlain, Karley Lurz recorded 4 kills. Katelyn Schouwenburg had 3 kills, 3 assists and 1 solo block. Other leaders on the night were Chloe Sargent with 4 aces and Kate Johnson with 1. Cadence Zens led the team in digs with 7 and Keara Wagner tallied 4.
The C team was led by Chloe Sargent and Julia Dossett, who had game-high aces with 8 and 6, respectively. Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by Evelyn Davis with 5 kills. Katelyn Schouwenburg had 3 digs while Lucy Gors recorded 1.
Madison JV and C teams improved their records to 7-2 and 6-3, respectively.