Survive and advance. When the calendar flips to March, it’s all about surviving and advancing in tournament play. That’s exactly what the Madison Bulldogs did on Friday night by upsetting West Central, the No. 1 seed in Class A Region 3 Tournament action.
West Central entered Friday night’s contest at Augustana University as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the state. The Bulldogs held them to just five made three-pointers. That strong defensive effort helped Madison pull off the 75-69 upset.
“We did a good job of pinching on their shooters and making them shoot contested twos,” Madison head coach Jeff Larson said. “We had two good days of practice preparing for them and I am happy with how we executed and very proud of the boys. They deserved the win.”
With the Bulldogs trailing 5-2, they went on a 7-0 run to claim a 9-5 lead. A lead that they would never relinquish the rest of the game. Nate Ricke closed out the scoring in the first quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 20-13.
Aiden Jensen opened the scoring in the second quarter to put Madison up 22-13. After West Central hit a three-pointer, Mickale Dohrer answered back with a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 25-16.
A basket from Jensen and then a three-pointer from Ricke extended Madison’s lead to 30-16. After West Central cut Madison’s lead back to eight, Dohrer hit another three-pointer to put Madison up 35-24.
With Madison holding a 39-28 lead, West Central closed out the first half on a 5-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 39-33 at the break.
Aspen Dahl opened the second half by knocking down a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 42-33 lead. Trey Smith then hit a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 45-34.
Another three-pointer from Dahl put the Bulldogs up 52-41. At the end of the third quarter the Bulldogs held a 60-52 lead.
With 6:36 left in the game West Central cut Madison’s lead to five points at 61-55. Back-to-back baskets from Jensen and Ricke pushed Madison’s lead back up to double digits at 65-55.
A three-pointer from West Central with 1:59 left in the game cut Madison’s lead to 69-65. The Bulldogs were able to salt the game away by knocking down free throws to pick up the 75-69 victory.
“We shot the ball well and went inside out and cut off our post touches,” Larson said. “We did an excellent job getting to the free throw line and converting on our free throw attempts.”
Ricke recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The senior post player scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
“Nate has been playing unbelievably well the second half of the year,” Larson said. “He has been doing it in all three aspects of the game, with points, rebounds and assists. He has been doing a good job on the defensive end as well.”
Jensen scored 18 points and dished out five assists. Dahl finished the game with 14 points and four assists. Ben Brooks chipped in with seven points. Dohrer scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Bulldogs will play Dakota Valley on Tuesday in Beresford. Dakota Valley defeated Madison earlier this year 71-40.