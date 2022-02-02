A slow start offensively doomed the Madison Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday against Deubrook.
Madison could only muster three pointers in the opening quarter and trailed Deubrook 17-3 after the first period. The Bulldogs could not overcome that slow start and lost to Deubrook 57-37.
Audrey Nelson led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Zoey Gerry recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The loss brings Madison’s overall record to 2-11. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday, when they host West Central.
Colman-Egan 49, Bridgewater-Emery 45
The Colman-Egan Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 49-45 victory over Bridgewater-Emery.
Mackenzie Hemmer led the Hawks with 14 points. The senior post player also grabbed five rebounds.
Hailey Larson scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Lanie Mousel chipped in with nine points.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 11-5 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Estelline/Hendricks.
Irene-Wakonda 61, Howard 55
The Howard Tigers mounted a furious second-half comeback to force overtime on Tuesday against Irene-Wakonda.
Unfortunately, in the overtime period, the Tigers were outscored 9-3 and fell to Irene-Wakonda 61-55.
At the half, the Tigers trailed Irene-Wakonda 31-18. In the second half, the Tigers outscored Irene-Wakonda 34-21 to force overtime.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Rylee Rudebusch reached double figures with 11 points. Kate Connor scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. Trinity Palmquist scored eight points, dished out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds.
With the loss, the Tigers are now 9-6 overall. The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, when they host Mitchell Christian.
Prep Boys Basketball
Howard 64, Irene-Wakonda 35
The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to six games on Tuesday with a 64-35 victory over Irene-Wakonda.
Jace Sifore led the Tigers with 16 points. Kolt Koepsell finished with 15 points. Ryder Erickson reached double figures with 10 points. Luke Koepsell chipped in with eight points.