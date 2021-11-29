The 2021 Academic All-District®, selected by College of Sports Information Directors of America, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA – which they announced on Nov. 18.
Caleb Nielsen of Dakota State University was selected to the CoSIDA Academic NAIA All-District® 3 First Team for the punter position. District 3 includes institutions from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-December.
Nielsen was recently named to the North Star Athletic Association Football All-Conference First Team punter. He became the first Trojan in football program history as a punter to be named All-Conference First Team for four consecutive years.
Nielsen recorded 54 punts for 2,276 yards with an average of 42.1 yards per punt in 2021. He is currently fifth in the NAIA in punt yards average. He led the team in scoring with 44 points, hitting 26 PAT extra-point kicks and made six field goals.
He registered a season-long punt of 70 yards at Dickinson State (N.D.) on Oct. 9. Twenty-six of his punts landed inside the 20 yard line. He established an all-time punt average of 40.9 yards per punt (222 total punts for 9,073 yards).
Nielsen set a single-game record of 59.0 yards per punt average vs. Presentation (S.D.) on Sept. 18 at Trojan Field (6 punts for 356 yards – with three punts being over 60 yards).
He is the son of David and Colleen Nielsen of Waverly, Neb., and is a senor computer science/math major.