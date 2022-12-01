The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team will have a new head coach on the bench this season.
It may be her first year as the head coach, but Maxine Unterbrunner is no stranger to the girls basketball program at Madison High School.
The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team will have a new head coach on the bench this season.
It may be her first year as the head coach, but Maxine Unterbrunner is no stranger to the girls basketball program at Madison High School.
The current track and field coach for the Bulldogs served as the assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Madison from 1992 to 2017.
Unterbrunner inherits a team that returns three starters from last season’s team that won three games.
Early in practice, Unterbrunner has noticed the team’s collective focus to get better and improve upon the three-win season a year ago.
“The strength I have seen with the beginning of the season is their desire to get better,” Unterbrunner said. “The girls are coachable and bring a great work ethic to practice every day. The returning starters bring their leadership and knowledge on how to prepare.”
Zoey Gerry is one of the three returning starters. The senior guard recently committed to continue her basketball career at Northwestern in Iowa.
Gerry is the team’s scoring leader, and Unterbrunner said her basketball IQ is her greatest strength.
“Zoey has a great basketball IQ,” Unterbrunner said. “Her court awareness and basketball skills she has developed over the years are very evident when you watch her play.”
The Bulldogs will open the new season on Dec. 8, when they travel to Dell Rapids to take on the Quarriers. Madison opened the season last year with a 50-40 victory against Dell Rapids in Madison.
In order to pick up another season-opening victory, the Bulldogs will have to play error-free basketball.
“We want to keep the turnovers down,” Unterbrunner said. “We need to control the boards to come away with a victory over the Quarriers.”
After winning the season-opener last season, the Bulldogs only won two games the rest of the season. In order to avoid that same outcome, Unterbrunner said the team is focused on getting better each and every day at practice. If they do that, the wins will come.
“I feel our success will be achieved as we get better as a team,” Unterbrunner said. “And individually, we develop our skills throughout the season.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.