Madison

THE MADISON BULLDOGS have two seniors on the roster this season and will be led by new head coach Maxine Unterbrunner. Pictured are (left) Zoey Gerry, Unterbrunner and Cheyenne Wallowingbull. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team will have a new head coach on the bench this season.

It may be her first year as the head coach, but Maxine Unterbrunner is no stranger to the girls basketball program at Madison High School.