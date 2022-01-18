The Dakota State University Trojan women’s indoor track & field team kicked off s busy 2022 schedule on Saturday, competing in the Mount Marty Opener. The Trojans claimed three individual titles in the meet.
Schools competing in the meet were DSU, host-school Mount Marty, Briar Cliff (Iowa) and NCAA Division II Sioux Falls.
Kezley Yeager captured the 400-meter dash title after clocking a time of 1 minute, .81 second for the Trojans.
Three DSU sprinters advanced to the 60-meter dash finals after producing top-eight times in the prelims. Josie Wolf paced the team with a third place with a time of 8.08 seconds. Yeager followed up with a fourth-place finish in 8.19 seconds, while Madissyn Moore was seventh in 8.32 seconds in her collegiate debut.
Wolf led the Trojans with a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash finals in 8.11 seconds. Yeager hit a personal record time of 8.16 seconds to place fourth. Moore improved her time to 8.25 seconds, finishing sixth in the race.
Wolf earned a runner-up honor in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.76 seconds.
Lahna Matucha won the high jump title for DSU, clearing 1.56 meters (5 feet, 1.25 inches). She was the top NAIA place-finisher in the high jump, defeating Avery Bartunek of Sioux Falls (1.51 meters – 4 feet, 11.5 inches).
Jacia Christiansen led the Trojans with a first-place finish in the 3,000-meter run. She hit a time of 11 minutes, 4.93 seconds in the race.
Jennifer Giles collected a runner-up honor in the 600-meters after clocking 1 minute, 47.80 seconds for DSU. Saddie Palmquist followed up with a fifth-place finish in 1:53.91.
Emily Greve posted a time of 3 minutes, 50.74 seconds to finish third in the 1000-meter run. Jada Anderson placed fourth in the mile run with a time of 5 minutes, 50.43 seconds.
Gabriella Peitzemier had a personal best shot-put toss of 10.46 meters (34 feet, 4 inches) to finish fifth for DSU. Britni Plucker added a sixth-place finish with a toss of 10.31 meters (33 feet, 10 inches).
Peitzmeier also produced a personal record of 12.22 meters (40 feet, 1.25 inches) to place ninth in the weight throw. Plucker was 10th with 11.67 meters (38 feet, 3.5 inches).
Carson Quigley recorded a long jump of 4.47 meters (14 feet, 8 inches), earning fifth place in the event.
The Trojans wrapped up the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. The team of Wolf, Quigley, Giles and Yeager produced a time of 4 minutes, 18.42 seconds.
DSU heads to Brookings for the second time this season on Friday. The Trojans compete in the South Dakota State D2 Open at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex (SJAC). First events are tentatively set for 1:30 p.m.