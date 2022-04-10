Dakota State Univerity kicked off another North Star Athletic Association softball four-game series with a doubleheader sweep over Presentation on Saturday in Aberdeen.
The Trojans won the pitcher’s duel in the first game 3-1 and roared back from a five-run first-inning deficit for a 14-8 game two victory.
DSU 3, Presentation 1
Angela Slattery collected two hits, including a double, for the Trojans. Slattery also drove in a pair of runs. Mackenzie Sims hit a double for DSU.
Slattery also picked up the win for the Trojans. Slattery pitched five innings and gave up just one run on five hits. Madison Aldendifer pitched two shutout innings and gave up just one hit.
DSU 14, Presentation 8
The Trojans were able to dig themselves out of an early 5-0 hole in game two. Presentation scored eight runs in the first three innings, but DSU finished the game strong. The Trojans scored nine runs in the final three frames to pick up the 14-8 come-from-behind victory.
Lia Chan hit a home run and drove in a team-leading four runs for DSU. Michell Evdos collected two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Xotchil Lopez led the Trojans with four hits. Lopez also scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs.
DSU improved its overall record to 10-15. The Trojans earned their fifth win in the last six conference games, producing its best NSAA start in school history since the league was formed in 2013.
Presentation fell to 10-15 overall and 4-6 in the NSAA.