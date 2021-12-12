The Madison Bulldogs used a strong second half to pick up a 52-47 season-opening victory over Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday.
Aiden Jensen scored Madison’s first points of the season to tie the game at 2-2. EPJ scored the next five points, until Jensen scored again to trim EPJ’s lead to 7-4. At the end of the first period, EPJ led Madison 10-6.
Madison’s Aspen Dahl scored the first points of the second quarter to make it a 10-8 ballgame. Dahl knocked down a three-pointer with 5:10 left in the second half to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 13-12. Following an EPJ bucket, Dahl knocked down another basket to give Madison a 15-14 lead. EPJ closed out the second quarter with an 8-2 run to take a 22-17 lead into the locker room.
EPJ opened the third period by outscoring Madison 13-6 to take a 35-24 lead. The Bulldogs closed out the quarter with a 13-4 run to trim EPJ’s lead to 39-37.
With the Bulldogs trailing 41-39, Jensen knocked down a basket to tie the game at 41-41. A Nate Ricke bucket put the Bulldogs up 43-41. Jensen fouled out of the game with 4:45 left in the game. Jensen finished the game with 15 points.
EPJ reclaimed the lead at 46-45 with 3:36 left in the game. Ricke converted a three-point play with 2:46 left in the game to put the Bulldogs up 48-46.
The Bulldogs never relinquished the lead and picked up the 52-47 victory.
Madison will be back in action on Tuesday against Tri-Valley. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. in Madison.
Ricke led the Bulldogs with 16 points and seven rebounds. Dahl reached double figures with 11 points.