The Madison Bulldogs placed fifth in the Redfield Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were one of 13 teams that competed, with Redfield taking home top honors with 170 team points.
Caleb Hodges took home gold in the 120-pound division. The Madison grappler won by fall against Wagner’s Slaten Podzimek.
In the semifinals, Hodges won by pinfall against Lyman’s Braydon Oldenkamp to reach the championship match.
Hodges picked up his 50th career win in the championship match by defeating Parkston’s Carter Sommer by decision (7-5).
Isaac Henry took home first place in the 138-pound weight class.
Henry opened the day by defeating Wagner’s Owen Bekanich by pinfall. In the quarterfinals, Henry defeated Redfield’s Collin Dean by pinfall.
Henry reached the championship match by defeating Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington by pinfall.
In the championship match, Henry won by major decision (20-11) against Lyman’s Shilo Mowry.
Alex Swedlund placed second in the 220-pound division. Swedlund won his first match of the day by pinfall against Britton/Hecla’s Tucker Hardy. In the championship match, Swedlund lost to Redfield’s Gavin Nichols by major decision (13-0).
Madison’s Blake Johnson earned a third-place finish in the 132-pound division. Johnson won his first bout of the day by pinfall against Sisseton’s Quincy Harris.
In the semifinals, Johnson lost to Lyman’s Kellen Griffith by pinfall. Johnson reached the third-place match by defeating Potter’s Ayden Forgery. In the third-place match, Johnson won by fall over Britton/Hecla’s Ben Suther.
Layne Hess placed fourth in the 160-pound division. After receiving a bye in the first round, Hess lost to Burke/Gregory’s Jhett Eklund by pinfall.
Following his defeat, Hess defeated Sisseton’s Julius Cloud by pinfall. Hess picked up another pinfall victory in his next match by defeating Potter’s Damion Johnson-Horn.
Johnson reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory over WSWWW’s Braydin Labore.
In the third-place match, Hess ended his day like he started — with a loss to Eklund by pinfall.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, when they travel to Sioux Falls to take on O’Gorman.