The Chester Flyers opened the volleyball season on Tuesday evening in Chester and immediately showcased why they’re considered one of the top teams in Class B. The third-ranked Flyers swept Flandreau 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17) to pick up the season-opening victory in convincing fashion.
The visiting Fliers had upset on their mind in the opening stages of the first set. After Chester scored the first point, Flandreau answered with three straight points to take a 3-1 lead.
A kill from Addison Bates halted Flandreau’s run and kick-started a Chester run.
A kill from Serena Larson put the Flyers up 9-6.
Jacy Wolf recorded two aces to build Chester’s lead to 13-6.
With the Flyers holding a 22-11 lead, Lily Van Hal recorded an ace to put Chester up 23-11. The Flyers went on to win the first set 25-12.
Bates finished the first set with four kills. Larson, Van Hal and Ashlynn Bleeker each recorded two kills for the Flyers.
Van Hal opened the second set by recording an ace and immediately putting the Flyers out in front. A kill from Bates put the Flyers up 3-1.
A kill from Emmerson Eppard followed by an ace from Wolf gave the Flyers an 8-3 lead. Larson picked up a kill to put Chester up 10-5.
Van Hal recorded her second ace of the set to give Chester a 17-7 lead. The Flyers went on to win the second set 25-14.
Bates finished the second set with four kills. Van Hal recorded three kills and two aces in the set. Larson chipped in with two kills.
With Chester trailing 2-1 in the third set, Bates picked up a kill to tie it at 2-2. An ace from Kaylor Geraets tied the set at 6-6.
With the Flyers holding an 8-6 lead, Bleeker recorded a kill to give the Flyers a 9-6 lead. Van Hal recorded an ace to put Chester on top 13-9.
A kill from Van Hal put the Flyers up 23-17.
Chester scored the next two points to pick up the 25-17 victory and complete the sweep.
Van Hal finished the third set with four kills and one ace. Larson recorded two kills for the Flyers.
Van Hal finished the match with 18 assists. Wolf recorded 12 assists. Geraets and Emery Larson each produced 12 digs for the Flyers.
Chester will be back in action on Thursday when they host Ethan. That will be followed by a tournament in Huron on Saturday.