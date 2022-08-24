Chester VB

CHESTER'S LILY VAN HAL serves the ball during Chester's match against Flandreau on Tuesday in Chester. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Chester Flyers opened the volleyball season on Tuesday evening in Chester and immediately showcased why they’re considered one of the top teams in Class B. The third-ranked Flyers swept Flandreau 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17) to pick up the season-opening victory in convincing fashion.

The visiting Fliers had upset on their mind in the opening stages of the first set. After Chester scored the first point, Flandreau answered with three straight points to take a 3-1 lead.